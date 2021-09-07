‘I still dunno if I’ll never drink again:’ Model Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety, her ‘longest streak yet’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Model Chrissy Teigen had reason to celebrate on Saturday: 50 days of sobriety, according to her Instagram account. “Today is my 50 day sobriety streak,” announced the “Cravings” cookbook author, 35, and wife of singer John Legend. Teigen posted a video of herself with her two children, daughter Luna and son Miles, who can be seen climbing on her as she attempted to exercise.www.silive.com
