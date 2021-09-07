CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I still dunno if I’ll never drink again:’ Model Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety, her ‘longest streak yet’

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
 7 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Model Chrissy Teigen had reason to celebrate on Saturday: 50 days of sobriety, according to her Instagram account. “Today is my 50 day sobriety streak,” announced the “Cravings” cookbook author, 35, and wife of singer John Legend. Teigen posted a video of herself with her two children, daughter Luna and son Miles, who can be seen climbing on her as she attempted to exercise.

Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
