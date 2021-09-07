CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SABIC to showcase at CMPE 2021 its broad and growing portfolio of specialized materials for 5G applications

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, will exhibit at CMPE 2021 in booth #8B61 its extensive portfolio of high-performance materials for 5G applications, including specialized LNP™ compounds and copolymers, ULTEM™ and NORYL™ resins, and oligomers. These advanced technologies can help customers solve 5G infrastructure, e-mobility and device challenges by helping to improve long-term reliability and radio frequency (RF) performance, reduce weight and create innovative new designs. SABIC will also highlight innovative material solutions that improve sustainability through the incorporation of bio-based, and mechanically recycled and chemically upcycled content. In addition, the company will feature the latest generation of its VISUALFX™ resins for enhancing the aesthetics and sustainability of 5G-enabled devices.

technologynetworks.com

Applications of Bioluminescent Research Tools Showcased at Global Seminar Series

Life science and drug discovery researchers interested in bioluminescent tools will have the opportunity to hear from global thought leaders on the possibilities and applications of luciferase technologies during the upcoming Discover Glo 2021 virtual seminar series. Hosted by Promega and held September 13-16, the series will advance understanding in important therapeutic areas such as Targeted Protein Degradation and Kinase Biology.
SCIENCE
Design World Network

3D Systems adds new materials to its portfolio

3D Systems announced two additions to its industry-leading materials portfolio – Certified Scalmalloy (A) and Certified M789 (A) – to facilitate demanding industrial high-strength, corrosion-resistant parts for additive applications in markets such as aerospace, motorsports & automotive, semiconductor, energy, and moldmaking. This action enables the company’s customers to use these high-performance materials optimized for metal additive manufacturing on its Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform. Additionally, 3D Systems has worked with the material manufacturers – APWORKS and voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl – to certify these materials for use with its metal 3D printing technology. Customers now have the ability to work with the company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG) to efficiently certify these materials for use with its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 printers – gaining a competitive advantage with faster time to market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Software Engineering Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Dassault, Siemens PLM Software

The latest research on "Global Software Engineering Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
SOFTWARE
automotiveworld.com

Vitesco Technologies further strengthens its market position in China with 800 V motor technology

Vitesco Technology, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, announces another step forward on its 800 V technology roadmap: After introducing an 800 V inverter only a half year ago, the technology company is now preparing the SOP for 800 V electric traction motor technology in China. The motor fits to the overall EMR4 platform, which was introduced at the 13th Transmission Symposium in China on July 8, 2021. Stator and rotor will be part of a leading Chinese OEM’s electric vehicle powertrain platform.
TECHNOLOGY
bakingbusiness.com

Tilley Co. acquires ISI to expand its hydrocolloids’ portfolio

WALDO, MAINE – Tilley Co., a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners, has acquired Ingredient Solutions, Inc., a distributor and blender of specialty hydrocolloids. Products in the Ingredient Solutions’ portfolio are derived from renewable plants and algae. “Tilley Co. is extremely pleased to welcome ISI’s Waldo, Maine, R&D laboratory and...
WALDO, ME
phocuswire.com

Awaze grows its rural rental portfolio with additional acquisitions

London-based Awaze, which operates more than 110,000 vacation rentals and holiday resorts across 36 countries, is adding to its portfolio for the second time in three months. Awaze is buying Quality Cottages and sister brand Quality Unearthed, adding 671 units to its inventory in the United Kingdom. Terms of the acquisitions have not been disclosed.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Renesas and OmniVision deliver integrated reference design for automotive camera systems

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today introduced an integrated reference design for a High Definition automotive camera system. The new design features Renesas’ recently introduced Automotive HD Link (AHL) technology that transmits high-definition video over low-cost cables and connectors. The AHL components in the design pair with OmniVision’s OX01F10 1.3MP SoC, which provides the industry’s best imaging performance across a wide range of challenging lighting conditions, along with the most compact form factor and lowest power consumption.
ELECTRONICS
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
China
automotiveworld.com

43 Fuso Canters delivered to South African logistics company

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) announces that a large fleet of 43 light-duty Canter trucks has been delivered to City Logistics, based in Durban, South Africa. Local business City Logistics selected the Canter FE7-136 to support their retail...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Swiss Re enters partnership with BlaBlaCar and L’olivier Assurance to launch innovative digital motor product in France

Swiss Re has entered into a partnership with BlaBlaCar, the world’s leading community-based travel platform, and motor insurance specialist L’olivier Assurance, the French branch of Admiral Group. The partnership has enabled the creation of BlaBlaCar Coach, an innovative smartphone app that offers drivers personalised coaching and tips for safer driving and is available with an annual car insurance. This collaboration will advance innovation in the French mobility market, with the aim of improving road safety and making mobility more sustainable.
BUSINESS
laconiadailysun.com

Parallel Wireless Expands Open RAN Research and Development Centers Across the Globe

Expanding our worldwide footprint and hiring best-in-class talent in mobile networks. NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN software company delivering the world's leading All G (5G 4G 3G 2G) cloud-native, Open RAN solutions, is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil presents fully electric bus chassis eO500U

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil has presented the fully electric eO500U bus chassis. The bus chassis was specially designed for Latin American cities and will be produced in São Bernardo do Campo, in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, from 2022 on. Sustainable, fully electric and quiet. With the eO500U, Mercedes-Benz is...
CARS
Phys.org

A super material applicable to batteries and other energy conversion devices

An unplanned discovery could lead to future pivotal discoveries in batteries, fuel cells, devices for converting heat to electricity and more. Scientists normally conduct their research by carefully selecting a research problem, devising an appropriate plan to solve it and executing that plan. But unplanned discoveries can happen along the way.
CHEMISTRY
murphyshockeylaw.net

SU-MIMO Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue

Reports Globe has launched a new market research on 2021-2027 SU-MIMO Wi-Fi Chipset Market with over 100+ market Tables and Figures, Pie Charts, Graphs spread over easy-to-understand pages and detailed analysis. The global research report provides an in-depth picture of the largest competitors with strategic analysis, trends and unforeseen conditions for small and macro companies, valuation analysis and an overall summary of the expected amount. Its expert knowledge and in-depth reports on major and minor drivers, market share, key segments and geographical analysis. In addition, key players, significant collaborations, mergers and acquisitions have innovation trends and business policies discussed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced data with reference to international position and trend, size, share, growth, trend analysis, sections and forecast.
MARKETS
automotiveworld.com

How can automotive players mitigate the risk of supply chain shortages?

The road to recovery was always going to be bumpy. Whilst there are clear signs of a recovery in the car market as society emerges from the pandemic, demand is not being matched by supply. For example, such has been the global demand for semiconductors (the “brain” for every kind of electronic device), that shortages of these parts have slowed vehicle production lines and deliveries to the forecourt.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bitrue Expands Its Asset Portfolio with New Additions to USDC Base Pairs

Bitrue, a market leader in digital asset exchange, is expanding its base trading pair list to include USDC, making it the platform’s fifth addition to date. As a result of the new update, traders will now be able to trade six additional crypto tokens against USDC, bringing the total number of trading pairs to eight.
MARKETS
Daily Herald

Zebra releases its first tablets supporting 5G

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. Monday introduced two new ET8x series, 12-inch Windows tablets. The ET8x series is designed for a mobile workforce and to improve productivity and safety across multiple industries. Zebra said these are its first tablets with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, providing faster wireless connectivity...
RETAIL

