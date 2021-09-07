SABIC to showcase at CMPE 2021 its broad and growing portfolio of specialized materials for 5G applications
SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, will exhibit at CMPE 2021 in booth #8B61 its extensive portfolio of high-performance materials for 5G applications, including specialized LNP™ compounds and copolymers, ULTEM™ and NORYL™ resins, and oligomers. These advanced technologies can help customers solve 5G infrastructure, e-mobility and device challenges by helping to improve long-term reliability and radio frequency (RF) performance, reduce weight and create innovative new designs. SABIC will also highlight innovative material solutions that improve sustainability through the incorporation of bio-based, and mechanically recycled and chemically upcycled content. In addition, the company will feature the latest generation of its VISUALFX™ resins for enhancing the aesthetics and sustainability of 5G-enabled devices.www.automotiveworld.com
