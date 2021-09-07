South Jersey football Games of the Week

With the annual Battle of the Blues between Cape Fear and Terry Sanford being called off due to COVID-19 protocols, South View’s trip to Raeford takes over as the most intriguing game of the week. The Bucks and Tigers are a combined 3-0 on the season with Hoke County winning its first two games by a margin of 84-0 and South View, after an off week, coming off a 43-0 win against Overhills. After wins against a pair of rebuilding programs in Gray’s Creek and Lumberton, the Bucks will aim for a signature win against a South View program that’s won back-to-back conference titles. The Tigers don’t want a letdown ahead of, arguably, their biggest two games of the season with a trip to Richmond Senior (Sept. 10) on deck, followed by the United 8 Athletic Conference opener against Seventy-First (Sept. 17). The Bucks haven’t beaten South View since 2014 with the Tigers winning the last four meetings by an average margin of 17 points, most recently a 47-19 victory in 2018.

HOKE COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO