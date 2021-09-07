CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

South Jersey football Games of the Week

southjersey.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many key divisional games, highlighting this week’s South Jersey football action. Some teams, like Holy Spirit, which plays one of the toughest schedules in South Jersey, could be listed on an almost weekly basis. Here are some of the top games. FRIDAY. Camden (1-1) at Holy Spirit (1-1),...

www.southjersey.com

Fort Morgan Times

Notebook: Things to watch when Northern Colorado football faces Lamar

UNC (1-1) defeated Houston Baptist (0-2), 45-13, on the road Saturday night. Here are things from the game to look for when Lamar comes to town Saturday. After week one, the biggest question about the quarterback position was how graduate starter Dylan McCaffrey was going to clean up his “rusty” play. This week, however, the question is whether McCaffrey will be the full-time starter.
COLORADO STATE
suseagulls.com

Football Game Preview at Albright | Week 1

- The eighth-ranked Salisbury University football team begins the 2021 season on Friday with a non-conference road tilt against the Albright Lions. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Gene Shirk Stadium. THE RUNDOWN. The Series: Salisbury leads the overall series against Albright, 6-3, with Salisbury having...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
chatsports.com

Kansas football: Three things I learned from the South Dakota game

Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against the South Dakota Coyotes during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. Kansas football sealed its first victory on Friday night with a win against FCS...
KANSAS STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

The Week Three Prep Football Game of the Week; Camden-Frontier at Waldron

HILLSDALE CO.— Most prep football games in the state of Michigan will be played on Friday night this week. However, for Waldron and Camden-Frontier, they will enter their week three matchup having an extra day of prep for their important matchup. The week three matchup of Camden-Frontier at Waldron is...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Live updates: Kansas football vs. South Dakota — pre-game

The Lance Leipold-era of Kansas football has arrived. On Friday, the Jayhawks were set to kick off their season against South Dakota in the first game under their new head coach. Kansas went winless in 2020, but optimism has surrounded the future of the program following the staff change that...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Game of the Week: Canton at South Williamsport

The Canton Warriors are off to a red-hot start in 2021 and they will look to keep it going on the road at South Williamsport tonight. The Warriors’ defense has allowed just seven points this season — and that score came in the fourth quarter when Canton was already up 48-0 on North Penn-Mansfield in Week 1.
CANTON, PA
WLKY.com

UPSjobsKY.com Game of the Week: North Oldham vs. South Oldham

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — This is the fourth Friday of the highs school football season, with plenty of good match-ups across the Kentucky region. That includes our UPSjobsKY.com Game of the Week -- a showdown between two Oldham County rivals. The North Oldham Mustangs know what's happened recently in the rivalry.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Fayetteville Observer

910Preps Game of the Week: Can Hoke County hang with South View?

With the annual Battle of the Blues between Cape Fear and Terry Sanford being called off due to COVID-19 protocols, South View’s trip to Raeford takes over as the most intriguing game of the week. The Bucks and Tigers are a combined 3-0 on the season with Hoke County winning its first two games by a margin of 84-0 and South View, after an off week, coming off a 43-0 win against Overhills. After wins against a pair of rebuilding programs in Gray’s Creek and Lumberton, the Bucks will aim for a signature win against a South View program that’s won back-to-back conference titles. The Tigers don’t want a letdown ahead of, arguably, their biggest two games of the season with a trip to Richmond Senior (Sept. 10) on deck, followed by the United 8 Athletic Conference opener against Seventy-First (Sept. 17). The Bucks haven’t beaten South View since 2014 with the Tigers winning the last four meetings by an average margin of 17 points, most recently a 47-19 victory in 2018.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

WEEK 3 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Cavs, Birds get SCC wins; Jersey beats Lincoln

Editor’s note: This roundup of prep football games from Friday night will be updated when more details become available. Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8 – The Cavaliers did all of their scoring in the first half to overwhelm the Hiltoppers and bring a running clock for the second half in Carlinville. It was the 12th successive victory over the Toppers for the Cavs, who improve to 2-1. Hillsboro, which has not won at Carlinville since 2009, is 0-3.
FOOTBALL
nebpreps.com

Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week: Norris 3 Elkhorn South 2

In the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week Class B No. 2 Norris came back to win the match 3-2 over Class A No. 2 Elkhorn South. The Titans raced out to a 16-12 lead in the first set winning set one 25-20. Elkhorn South took the second (25-22) and cruised in the third (25-15).
SPORTS
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cat Saved From Fall From Top Deck At College Football Game

Over the weekend on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes were playing their second game of the season against Appalachian State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game was a close one but most of the fans at one point were not focused on the game, they were focused on a cat dangling from a wire in the upper deck of the stadium.
MIAMI, FL
INFORUM

FCS football review: Week 2 takeaways

(Stats Perform) -- It hardly mattered if FCS college football teams played each other, up against FBS opponents or down below the Division I level, the second weekend of the season was one for lopsided scores. Among 82 games that involved FCS teams, only 17 were decided by 10 or...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

South Carolina football safety RJ Roderick suspended for Eastern Illinois game

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina senior safety RJ Roderick has been suspended for the team's season opener against Eastern Illinois tonight at Williams-Brice Stadium, a USC spokesperson confirmed to The Greenville News. USC play-by-play radio announcer and former quarterback Todd Ellis was the first to report that Roderick would miss tonight's...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening betting line for Michigan State-Miami game

Michigan State will have a big test this upcoming weekend as they travel on the road to take on No. 24 Miami (FL). According to DraftKings, the Spartans are an 8-point underdog against the Hurricanes. The total for the game is set at 56.5 points. The Hurricanes will be the...
MICHIGAN STATE

