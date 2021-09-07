13-year-old-girl from Carver killed in dirt bike crash in Wareham

Deadly Wareham dirt bike crash (Photo: David Curran)

WAREHAM, Mass, — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says a 13-year-old girl from Carver was killed and a second person injured after a crash involving dirt bikes on Labor Day in Wareham.

The crash happened a the Wareham MX Track, according to the Onset Fire Department. Rescue crews were first called to the track which is located at 3042 Cranberry Highway in Wareham at 2:49 P.M. on Monday and found two people in serious condition. Both people were taken to Tobey Hospital.

The district attorney’s office has now identified the 13-year-old girl who was killed as Ava Pioppi of Carver.

Investigators say Pioppi was riding southbound on the dirt bike track and appeared to have lost control after landing a jump, before swerving into a parallel lane which had riders going northbound. Pioppi collided with a male rider in the northbound lane.

Wareham MX Park (Photo: David Curran)

The other rider is being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police and Wareham Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

