13-year-old-girl from Carver killed in dirt bike crash in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass, — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says a 13-year-old girl from Carver was killed and a second person injured after a crash involving dirt bikes on Labor Day in Wareham.
The crash happened a the Wareham MX Track, according to the Onset Fire Department. Rescue crews were first called to the track which is located at 3042 Cranberry Highway in Wareham at 2:49 P.M. on Monday and found two people in serious condition. Both people were taken to Tobey Hospital.
The district attorney’s office has now identified the 13-year-old girl who was killed as Ava Pioppi of Carver.
Investigators say Pioppi was riding southbound on the dirt bike track and appeared to have lost control after landing a jump, before swerving into a parallel lane which had riders going northbound. Pioppi collided with a male rider in the northbound lane.
The other rider is being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police and Wareham Police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 6