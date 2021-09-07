CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Afternoon Update

Cover picture for the articleWhen proponents wanted to expand hemp agriculture in Florida, it was touted as a new mega cash crop for the Sunshine State. But, a new study shows it is taking longer than anticipated to take root. “The big so what is, 'How does this replace or contribute to cropping systems across the state?'” said Zack Brym, an agronomy assistant professor at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and Hemp Pilot Project lead scientist. "Hemp has the potential to be a viable crop in Florida. There's still a lot of work to do to get there." More from Bay News 9.

Wednesday's Daily Pulse

Florida tax revenues soar by 24% past expectations in July. Bolstered in part by people continuing to spend down savings amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida general-revenue collections exceeded expectations by 24 percent in July. Collections of revenue such as sales taxes were $619.8 million above what state economists projected in April, according to a report released Monday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The July figures, which reflect economic activity that mostly occurred in June, benefited from the most-recent round of federal stimulus checks, redirected spending from the hard-hit service sector and some consumers drawing upon “atypically large savings” built up during the pandemic, the report said. [Source: News Service of Florida]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 in Florida: State reports 11,300 new cases

Florida reported 11,300 new COVID-19 cases and increased its total number of deaths by three on Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The 7-day average of new cases rose slightly with the state’s daily report, to 12,613. After increasing its total number of deaths by 968 over the weekend, Florida added three more on Tuesday. Deaths are counted on the day they ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 in Florida: State reports 23,930 new cases over weekend as trends continue to drop

Florida on Monday reported 23,930 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday and Sunday as the 7-day average dropped to its lowest level since July 25, according to CDC data. Sunday’s report of 6,995 new cases was the lowest since July 12, the data shows. Florida also increased its total death count by 968 on Monday, but those deaths were spread out over several days. Deaths are counted on the day they ...
Miami Herald

Florida COVID update: 23,930 cases, 968 deaths and fewer people in hospital and ICU

Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 23,930 more COVID-19 cases and 968 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. Case and death data was not reported Sunday by the CDC, so what was reported Monday includes two days’ worth of data. In this most recent phase of the pandemic, Florida through the CDC has reported deaths in Monday and Thursday clumps.
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: Very Deadly Week Continues

Palm Beach County Hospitals Again Overflowing With Patients. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue a downward spiral, the daily death count continues with frightening predictability. The United States Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday morning that 236 people […] The article COVID FLORIDA: Very Deadly Week Continues appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Orlando Sentinel

Gov. DeSantis says he’s ending the FSA

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he is ending the FSA, the state’s series of standardized math and reading tests. Watch a replay of the announcement below or at thefloridachannel.org. ©2021 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Who said that?

"I’ll be damned if I’m going to let a new transplant come here and do whatever he wants." Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, a surprising and prized hire by the mayor, is already on the hot seat only five months into the job. Miami commissioners — angered over a series...
CBS Miami

Coast Guard Intercepted Sailboat With 80 Haitian Migrants Off South Florida Coast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A sailboat with 80 Haitian migrants was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard 18 miles from Biscayne Bay. The Coast Guard said the overcrowded boat was intercepted Sunday after they got a tip about it from a good Samaritan. Haitians have been fleeing their country and trying to reach America, following last month’s 7.2 earthquake and the political turmoil from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
CBS Miami

DeSantis Pledges To Fine Cities, Counties Requiring Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that his administration will start issuing $5,000 fines to cities and counties that require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “These mandates are overreaches and they will be really destructive to a lot of good people. So we’re on board to fight back both in terms in any of the government, with our law being applied and the fines, but then anything involving the private, we’re going to be providing protections for people because people should not face a choice of losing their jobs,” said DeSantis at a campaign-style news conference on...
