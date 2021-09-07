Tuesday's Afternoon Update

When proponents wanted to expand hemp agriculture in Florida, it was touted as a new mega cash crop for the Sunshine State. But, a new study shows it is taking longer than anticipated to take root. “The big so what is, 'How does this replace or contribute to cropping systems across the state?'” said Zack Brym, an agronomy assistant professor at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and Hemp Pilot Project lead scientist. "Hemp has the potential to be a viable crop in Florida. There's still a lot of work to do to get there." More from Bay News 9.