Georgia Judge Eases Ballot Access For Third-Party Candidates

By Associated Press
WABE
WABE
 7 days ago
Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elected offices in Georgia. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in a ruling Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. That’s the same threshold required to run for statewide office in Georgia.

