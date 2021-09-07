Georgia Judge Eases Ballot Access For Third-Party Candidates

Democrats voted down an amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill that would prohibit giving amnesty to illegal immigrants with 10 or more DUI convictions. "I do not wish to belabor this point, but I do find it truly incredible. Since 23 of my Democrat colleagues just voted to affirm that they do not believe that two or more convictions for DUI should prohibit an illegal alien from being granted amnesty and welcomed into America, I will try this one more time, and see if 10 or more convictions for will compel them to change their minds," said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., while introducing the amendment Monday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO