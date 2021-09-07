Honda introduces TrailSport: New direction to advance rugged off-road design & capability of light trucks

Toyota has the TRD, Ford has both the Raptor and the newly introduced Timberline monikers, and now Honda is set to join these brands with its own off-road line of models wearing the TrailSport badge. It's been over a year since we discovered Honda's trademark filing for the TrailSport and now we have a clearer idea of what the upgrades will be for these more adventurous Honda models. However, the Japanese marque hasn't yet specified which models will receive the TrailSport treatment. Still, we can safely draw a few conclusions based on Honda's latest news release and a new teaser image.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO