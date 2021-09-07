Honda introduces TrailSport: New direction to advance rugged off-road design & capability of light trucks
Honda today introduced TrailSport, the next chapter in its rugged light truck direction. Built for adventure, TrailSport will bring a more rugged design and off-road capability, applied step-by-step, to certain models within the brand’s light truck lineup. When the first TrailSport editions arrive at dealers later this year, they will further advance the new rugged design direction of Honda truck products and become the halo for the off-road capability, versatility and durability that has long been engineered into them.\www.automotiveworld.com
