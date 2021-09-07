Police: Man no longer facing murder charge in Wichita death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a 33-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting death last week of a man in Riverside Park. Television station KAKE reports that police arrested Daniel Scott Carpenter on Friday in the death of 32-year-old Jason Huber of Wichita. Huber was found last Wednesday suffering from gunshot wounds near south Riverside Park and later died at a hospital. Police have said Huber and Carpenter were seen in surveillance video at the same business on Wednesday and that they left the business at about the same time. Police say Huber left on a bike and Carpenter pulled away in a car. Police say Huber’s bike was stolen after he was shot.