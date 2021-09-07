CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Boil Water Notice for San Augustine Rural Water System

By Submitted by Charles Sharp
 7 days ago

September 7, 2021 - Due to a break in a line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System PWS #2030007 to notify Customers on FM 353 and 21 E, including the Sun Rise Community, to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

