Homeless

65-year-old Man Sleeping on Couch on Sidewalk Homeless Encampment Survives Impact of Car Crash

By John Cádiz Klemack
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 65-year-old man sleeping on a couch in a Koreatown homeless encampment survived the impact of a car that landed on top of him on Tuesday. Firefighters used special equipment to lift the car off the couch. The 65-year-old homeless man and three passengers in the white sedan were all taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.

www.nbcsandiego.com

