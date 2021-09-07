CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAHLE develops new battery cooling system for faster charging of electric cars

MAHLE, the specialist for thermal management, i.e., the heating and cooling of the vehicle interior and components, has developed a completely new cooling system for batteries. Cooling is a major challenge, especially when it comes to fast charging battery-powered electric vehicles. The Stuttgart-based automotive supplier relies on immersion cooling as a key technology. An electrically nonconductive coolant flows around the cells, thereby ensuring that the maximum temperature of the battery drops markedly during charging and that the overall temperature is distributed much more homogeneously. Immersion cooling shortens the charging times in electric cars considerably. The batteries can thus be smaller, making electric cars cheaper and more resource-efficient. With this technology, MAHLE is making a further contribution to faster market penetration and broader acceptance of battery-powered e-mobility by consumers.

