(August 31. 2021) Strength can find its source from a variety of places. Sometimes it is the result of going through a trial, other times it can be from seeing someone else experience a battle. It can also result from both external and internal conditions. Having strength can help to keep one focused on the task at hand and see it through to the finish. On singer/songwriter/actress Capathia Jenkins' latest single, "I Am Strong," she is able to summarize the evolution and personification of strength rather effortlessly.

