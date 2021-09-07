CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers sets torrid pace on pardons, simplifies applications

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn't issue any for eight years, and has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process. Evers announced 71 additional pardons Tuesday, bringing his total since taking office...

Gov. Evers Grants 71 Pardons, Signs Executive Order Expediting and Expanding Pardon Process

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 71 pardons, bringing the governor’s total number of granted pardons to 263 pardons since the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board was announced in 2019. With today’s announcement, the governor is on target to pardon more people in his first term than any governor in contemporary history. The Board heard from applicants virtually in May, June, July, and August, and applicants the Board recommended for pardon were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration. Information about each of the 71 recipients is available here.
Evers Announces Changes to Pardon Application Process

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has announced several changes to the state’s pardon process, including a new direct application for non-violent offenders. Those who have committed non-violent felonies can now have their applications sent directly to the Governor’s desk, bypassing the Pardon Advisory Board, if enough time has passed since the crime was committed.
Gov. Tony Evers grants 71 more pardon requests

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn't issue any for eight years, and has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process. Evers announced 71 additional pardons Tuesday, bringing his total since taking office less...
Evers on pace for record pardons, activists push for more

Gov. Tony Evers gathered alongside members of the state’s Pardon Advisory Board and individuals who’ve received recent pardons at the Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee. Evers called the Tuesday morning gathering a celebration, not just for those present, but also for the more than 260 people who’ve received pardons under the Evers administration.
