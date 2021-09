TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2021 NAB Show?. DOMINIC HARLAND: Cloud workflows and remote operations are likely to be the big trends at NAB Show. With more of the work force wanting to be flexible with their working conditions, companies aiming to rebuild quickly will be looking to cloud workflows to support remote working as well as saving money on traditional office floor space.

