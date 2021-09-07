CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Hundreds, Including Americans, Blocked by Taliban From Leaving Afghanistan

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We think we are in some kind of jail," said one would-be evacuee as she and hundreds of others have been stuck at hotels for over a week.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Mom of Marine killed in Afghanistan ISIS blast: ‘President Trump has to run’

Former President Donald Trump’s political organization shared a statement Wednesday from the mother of one of the Marines who died in last month’s ISIS terror attack in Afghanistan — in which the woman implored Trump to seek the presidency again in 2024. “President Trump has to run,” said Kathy McCollum,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Leaving Afghanistan#Visas#Afghan Americans#Ascend#The Associated Press#Afghans#State#Qatari
Fox News

Obama CIA chief says Biden's Afghanistan exit 'absolutely inspired' jihadists, emboldened Al Qaeda

Former Obama CIA Director Michael Morell said Sunday that President Biden's chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and subsequent Taliban takeover "absolutely inspired" jihadists and emboldened terrorists across the globe. Morell, who twice served as acting director of the CIA under the Obama-Biden administration and was considered a frontrunner to then-President-elect Joe...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Qatar
Fox News

US shoots down Iranian drones attacking airport in Iraq: officials

U.S. forces shot down a pair of Iranian drones that attacked the Irbil airport in Kurdish-held northern Iraq late on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) engaged...
MILITARY
marketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.
MILITARY
Canyon News

Military Dogs In Afghanistan Return To U.S.

UNITED STATES—On August 30, the National American Humane Society, falsely reported that dogs were left behind in Afghanistan when U.S. troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan to meet the August 31 deadline set by the Biden Administration. Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, who is the founder of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, has had...
PETS
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
565K+
Followers
59K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy