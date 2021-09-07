To Understand Airborne Transmission of Disease, Follow the Flow
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. When we think of the air we breathe, we usually don’t think fluids. But air is a fluid. And bacteria and viruses are carried by fluids. So understanding the dynamics of fluids — how they flow under the influence of various forces, such as gravity and any initial momentum imparted to the fluid — is crucial to understanding how viruses or other pathogens spread from place to place, from person to person.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0