Novak Djokovic fell at the final hurdle in his bid to win the calendar Grand Slam as Daniil Medvedev claimed his first major title at the US Open.By winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles, the world number one gave himself the chance to do what only Don Budge and Rod Laver have ever managed in the men’s game by claiming all four titles in the same year.To add to the weight of history on his shoulders, victory would also have seen him move clear of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and become the first...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO