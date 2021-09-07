Springs girl dies at amusement park

The investigation continues after a 6 year old springs girl died on a ride at the Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park Sunday in Glenwood Springs. The child was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride, an attraction that takes riders 110 feet inside a mountain. First responders were reportedly told the child fell out of her seat and fell to the bottom of the rides shaft. The Garfield County Coroner will release the cause of the death and the child’s name.