CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood Springs, CO

Springs girl dies at amusement park

kvor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation continues after a 6 year old springs girl died on a ride at the Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park Sunday in Glenwood Springs. The child was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride, an attraction that takes riders 110 feet inside a mountain. First responders were reportedly told the child fell out of her seat and fell to the bottom of the rides shaft. The Garfield County Coroner will release the cause of the death and the child’s name.

www.kvor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Accidents
Glenwood Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Adventure Park#The Haunted#The Rides#Coroner#Accident#Springs
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy