Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (OTCQB: XIGMF) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arm's length creditor whereby the Company will settle outstanding payables totalling $200,000 through the issuance of 952,381 common shares of the Company (each a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.21 per Share (the "Debt Settlement").

