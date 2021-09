BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, in accordance with United States Public Law 107-89, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in observance of Patriot Day, “in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and the Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed.”

