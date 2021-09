BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday featured sunshine and above average temperatures with some spots close to 90°! Similar warmth and humidity is in store for Tuesday. Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies to start followed by more cloud development in the midday and afternoon hours from daytime heating. Highs today will be in the mid 80s for most with a few spots in the upper 80s. We could have stray showers and storms possibly developing in the afternoon mainly west of I-65 as energy begins to move into the region ahead of a cold front that is slowly moving from the northwest towards the southeast.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO