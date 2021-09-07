CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jenna Bush Hager Smiles with Her Kids During Family Boat Outing on Labor Day Weekend

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Bush Hager is mom to daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, plus 2-year-old son Hal. Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed some end-of-summer bliss with her kids. The Today co-host shared photos on her Instagram Story Saturday showcasing the sunny boat outing she enjoyed with her three children: daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6, plus 2-year-old son Henry "Hal" Harold, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager is incredibly stylish during family trip to the beach

Jenna Bush Hager looked the epitome of chic over the weekend as she enjoyed a trip to the beach with her family. The Today star was pictured on Instagram dressed in a wide-brimmed hat and a white kaftan while posing with her lookalike daughter, who was wearing a co-ordinating outfit to her mom.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager recalls sister piercing her ear when her parents weren't watching

One of Jenna Bush Hager's ear piercings was done with such stealth that not even the Secret Service probably knew about it. Jenna shared on the fourth hour of TODAY Monday how her twin sister, Barbara, went MacGyver when they were young and gave her a homemade ear piercing that her parents, former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, had no idea about.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda
Hello Magazine

6 Today hosts' unreal wedding and engagement photos

The Today show has a rotating panel of famous faces, including some of our favourites such as Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. While we see them on-screen every day, some viewers may not know much about their private lives. Some of the show's biggest names are happily married and had the most amazing wedding days, while others like Hoda Kotb are currently waiting to tie the knot. Take a look at these Today show hosts' wedding and engagement photos…
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb comes to the rescue of her co-star during family beach trip

Hoda Kotb is a doting mom to two young daughters, and used her superpowers this weekend to help a fellow parent, who also happens to be her co-star!. The Today star shared a candid beach photo on Instagram showing her carrying Dylan Dreyer's little boy Ollie, which had a sweet backstory.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager enjoy girls day out at US Open

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were spotted enjoying a girls day out at the US Open finals on Saturday. The two Today show stars sat behind former US tennis player Stan Smith, and were seen enjoying colorful drinks as they talked to the 74-year-old. Jenna wore a simple navy...
TENNIS
TODAY.com

Willard Scott is remembered by Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, TODAY alums

Joining the TODAY family back in 1980, Willard Scott had a lasting impact of the show and his fans. Al Roker shares some of his favorite memories of the man he called a second father, and Jenna Bush Hager talks about Willard’s friendship with her grandmother, first lady Barbara Bush. There are also special tributes from Tom Brokaw, Jane Pauley and Katie Couric.Sept. 7, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Sunscreen#Poppy#Instagram Story#Hoda Jenna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Photos of Kids Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, at First-Ever Wedding

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had adorable — and well-behaved — wedding plus-ones!. Legend, 42, shared a selfie on Instagram Saturday featuring his daughter Luna Simone, 5, and explained that he and wife Teigen, 35, brought her and 3-year-old son Miles Theodore to their first-ever wedding. The siblings were dressed up for the occasion and sat with Mom and Dad for the outdoor ceremony.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie's behind-the-scenes Today photo is so relatable

Savannah Guthrie recently returned to Today following a family vacation, and has settled in to the brand-new work studios. The popular TV host took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her reunited with her co-stars, including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin. But fans were mostly...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy