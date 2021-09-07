CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open women’s semis

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19. The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Fernandez won...

Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Emma Raducanu arrived in New York City having played in only one previous Grand Slam event. She's leaving as the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles champion. Not only that, but she also rolled through the tournament without dropping a set. It was a dominant display by the 18-year-old from Great...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic falls short of history as Daniil Medvedev wins US Open

Novak Djokovic fell at the final hurdle in his bid to win the calendar Grand Slam as Daniil Medvedev claimed his first major title at the US Open.By winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles, the world number one gave himself the chance to do what only Don Budge and Rod Laver have ever managed in the men’s game by claiming all four titles in the same year.To add to the weight of history on his shoulders, victory would also have seen him move clear of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and become the first...
The Spun

Leylah Fernandez Getting Major Praise For Postgame Interview

Leylah Fernandez came up short in the U.S. Open final on Saturday against Emma Raducanu, but she won over a lot of fans with her comments after the match. When asked about her improbable run to the U.S. Open final, Fernandez mentioned how next year she wants to be holding the “right trophy.” Obviously, she’s hoping next September she’ll be standing where Raducanu is right now.
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
Ottumwa Courier

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It's the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Reuters

Crowd pleaser Fernandez rides wave of support to US Open semis

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - After the COVID-19 pandemic left the stands empty last year, the U.S. Open has welcomed tennis-starved fans back to Flushing Meadows and Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has ridden a wave of support all the way to the semi-finals. Harnessing the energy generated by New...
CBS Sports

US Open men's final: Daniil Medvedev shocks Novak Djokovic, ending his bid for the Grand Slam

Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in dominant fashion, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to win the men's singles title at the 2021 US Open. With the win, Medvedev played spoiler to Djokovic's bid to become the first man to win all four majors -- the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open -- in the same year, known as the calendar-year Grand Slam. It is Medvedev's first career Grand Slam singles title.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Medvedev, Tsitsipas qualify for ATP Finals

New York [USA], September 13 (ANI): Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the second and third singles players to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21, following their results at the US Open. Both men will compete in the season finale for the third consecutive year.
WNMT AM 650

Tennis – Medvedev, Tsitsipas book ATP Finals spots

(Reuters) – Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic in qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, the men’s tour said on Monday. Medvedev became the latest major winner on Sunday when he ended Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st major title...
thefocus.news

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents? Mom and dad of British tennis star

Emma Raducanu is making a real name for herself in the world of tennis. She made an incredible run at Wimbledon in the summer, and now she’s competing at the US Open. But who are Emma Raducanu’s parents? Let’s meet her mom and dad. Emma Raducanu dream 2021 season. Emma...
