Barcelona have offloaded players left, right and centre - including Lionel Messi - and are still shackled by more than £1bn of debt. Where do they go from here?. Some eight senior players have left the Nou Camp amid a fire sale to bring the club's wage bill towards something vaguely approaching La Liga's new rules on financial prudence. None of those departures will be felt anywhere near as much as Messi, who even himself did not expect to move on until the morning it was announced.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO