This is not your parents’ classical music series. E.P.I.C. (Educational Partnerships Immersive Concerts), a small ensemble concert series that started a year ago, is all about beautiful music by old and living composers — the classics, such as Mozart and Beethoven, are performed alongside works by women and people of color. Performances aren’t straight-laced affairs where you must maintain a stiff upper lip, but shows primed to entertain attendees, with visual and aural goodies, including interesting lighting and short movies, such as interviews with one of the composers. And audience members are free to toss out questions to the local, regional and national musicians between pieces, and able to mingle with them during breaks.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO