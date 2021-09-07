CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amyl and the Sniffers Share Video for New Song “Hertz” and Announce Livestream Concert

Cover picture for the articleAustralian punks Amyl and the Sniffers are releasing a new album, Comfort to Me, this Friday via ATO. Now they have shared its third single, “Hertz,” via a video, and announced a new ticketed livestream concert on October 5. “Hertz” features an interesting juxtaposition between its lyrics and music. The energetic song comes off as aggressive, but frontwoman Amy Taylor is singing about taking a nice drive out to the country or the beach (presumably in a rental car, hence the song’s title). John Angus Stewart directed the video. Watch it below.

