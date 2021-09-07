The Suite Life: 8 New Hotel Residences That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Always on Vacation
Love that luxury hotel you just went to on vacation? Many of the world’s best five-star properties are making it easier for you to live that holiday life any time you want. A home and a hotel in one, branded residences appeal to discerning travelers who seek a private, upscale vacation home with the perks—and services– of hotel living. Hotel-branded residences are nothing new, but they’ve grown exponentially over the past decade, according to Savills PLC.robbreport.com
