Camas County, ID

Air Quality Alert issued for Camas, Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 10:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Camas; Gooding; Jerome; Twin Falls AIR QUALITY FORECAST AND CAUTION FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR CAMAS, GOODING, JEROME, AND TWIN FALLS COUNTIES The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Camas, Gooding, Jerome, and Twin Falls Counties of degraded air quality. Due to smoke from wildfires health impacts may occur. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy-for-Sensitive-Groups category and is forecast to continue through 1 PM MDT Thursday. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected. Contact: For more information, contact DEQ`s Regional Office in the Magic Valley, at (208) 736-2190. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances.

