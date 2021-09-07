CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOf course his name is Chad. The entitled, letterman jacket wearing, millennial son of a right wing lawyer is the only character in the Massachusetts-set film Small Engine Repair that is more toxically masculine than the greying Gen Xers he’s selling molly to. While swapping hookup tall tales, Chad (played by Spencer Walker in a perfect embodiment of the modern alt-right connotations of his character’s name) gives his elder customers pause by recounting how he wooed and humiliated an unsuspecting teen. It’s one of the many nuanced scenes in this ever-unpredictable indie drama. When even Jon Bernthal’s puffed chest, skirt chasing, candy-red motorcycle straddling Terrance Swaino is taken aback by your boasting, you know you’ve crossed a line.

