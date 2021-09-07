CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson mourns demise of Michael K. Williams

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Tuesday expressed grief over the sudden demise of his late 'Snitch' co-star Michael K. Williams. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson shared a monochrome picture of the late 'The Wire' star and calling him his brother in the caption, he wrote, "You'll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, manalove to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high. Dj."Johnson and Michael worked together in the 2013 hit-action thriller film 'Snitch'. Michael starred as Malik Anderson, an extremely dangerous, high-ranking local drug dealer while John played the protagonist as John Matthews in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial film.

Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
Complex

Michael K. Williams’ ‘The Wire’ Castmates, Chance the Rapper, and More Mourn Death of Beloved Actor

Michael K. Williams tragically passed away Monday at just 54 years old. People all over the entertainment world and beyond took to social media to mourn the legendary actor, who was perhaps best known for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series The Wire. More recently, Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Emmy Awards for his role in Lovecraft County.
CNN

Michael K. Williams, 'Wire' actor, found dead

(CNN) — Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's "The Wire," has died. He was 54. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday afternoon, a law enforcement official told CNN. Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the...
Variety

Spike Lee, Wendell Pierce, Joel McHale and More Mourn Michael K. Williams: ‘An Actor for the Ages’

As the news broke on Monday that Michael K. Williams had died at age 54 after being found in his Brooklyn residence, stars took to social media to remember the actor who starred in shows like “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Williams in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of him and Williams cheering on the New York Knicks. “Whew Lawd,Dis Is A Tough Day-1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And Now My Brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS,” Lee wrote. “Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home,Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn....
NBC New York

‘Biggest Heart:' Michael K. Williams of ‘The Wire' Mourned After Sudden NYC Death

Michael K. Williams, best known for playing Omar Little on "The Wire," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday of an apparent drug overdose, multiple law enforcement sources have said. He was pronounced dead at the Williamsburg scene, along the East River waterfront; two sources said drug paraphernalia was...
wmleader.com

Neighbors remember ‘Wire’ star Michael K. Williams

“A man gotta have a code” — and for Michael K. Williams, that was being a good neighbor. “The Wire” star — who died of a suspected heroin overdose Monday at 54 — was known around his Brooklyn high-rise as friendly, down to earth and quick with a joke. “He...
blavity.com

Here Are 6 Heartwarming Michael K. Williams Moments

Since the unexpected passing of Michael K. Williams, fans have flooded social media, reposting some notable moments from the actor's life. Williams passed away on Monday after being found by his nephew in his Brooklyn apartment, as Blavity previously reported. As news spread of his passing, people reflected on his unforgettable spirit.
Columbian

Stream work of late, great Michael K. Williams

Monday brought the devastating news that actor Michael K. Williams had died, at the all-too-young age of 54. Known best for his complex and terrifying performance as Omar Little on “The Wire,” Williams had so much incredible work in front of him, including the second season of his unscripted Vice series, “Black Market,” which was still in production. He was nominated for an Emmy this year for his work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” with the awards ceremony taking place on Sept. 19.
Mic

Michael K. Williams showcased every angle of Blackness

There’s a certain responsibility and pressure inherited by males born in Brooklyn. Although the same could be said by any New York City resident, there’s only one County of Kings. Heavy is the head, but it’s the mindset that the crown bejewels. Those from the “thoroughest borough” have no choice but to think big. Brooklynites would rather die young and enormous and live dormant for decades. Michael K. Williams was not spared these seismic expectations.
TheWrap

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Remembering Michael K Williams

Episode 51: Plus, inside Hollywood’s post-9/11 Pentagon meeting. This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the mass exodus at Time’s Up, Britney Spears’ conservatorship being one step closer to ending and a preview of the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Then, with the 20th anniversary of 9/11...
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
nickiswift.com

Kathy Griffin Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

It's no secret that not every celebrity is the warmest individual on the planet and that even the rich and famous can wake up on the wrong side of the bed. After all, they're human. Plus, it seems even celebrities are in danger of getting snubbed by their peers — and it's just as unpleasant for them as it is for us.
