The Seattle Seahawks practice squad is starting to be formed for 2021. The Seahawks have made several additions so far, including Robert Nkemdiche, Cade Johnson & John Reid. The Seahawks have signed 14 players to the Seahawks practice squad so far today. The Seahawks can sign 3 more players to the Seattle practice squad if they want to. The 2021 NFL season is almost here and the Seahwks practice squad could provide a pivotal role for Seattle throughout the season. Seahawks Practice Squad: RB Josh Johnson WR Aaron Fuller WR Penny Hart WR Cade Johnson WR Cody Thompson TE Tyler Mabry OG Greg Eiland OG Pier-Olivier Lestage DT Myles Adams DT Jarrod Hewitt DT Robert Nkemdiche LB Aaron Donkor (Player Pathway Program) LB Jon Rhattigan CB John Reid

