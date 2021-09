Holly Humberstone has released her new single “Scarlett,” the latest offering from her forthcoming sophomore EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin. Produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton, the track is a tipping point of sorts, conveying the end of a toxic relationship where all you have left to hold onto is false hope. Though sung from a first-person perspective, “Scarlett” was written about a drawn out breakup that her friend was going through. Balancing a polarity of buoyant melodies and cutting lyrics, the song provides the sensation of feeling like you’re constantly chasing someone who is always just out of your reach. It’s a milestone track for the rising talent.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO