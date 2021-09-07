Get California streamin’ with these Apple Event themed wallpapers

Now that Apple has finally announced its annual fall iPhone event, it’s time to get hyped. We’ve thrown together some wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Get California streamin’ by downloading them here.

This year’s event graphic shows off a landscape view of a lake with some mountains in the background. In the center, you can see a neon Apple logo floating above the water. Apple’s AR graphic for the event turns the logo into a portal to this area. You can see the three wallpapers below or head over to the Google Drive link above to download them.

We expect Apple to introduce the iPhone 13 family of devices, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. It’s also possible that we will see the third generation AirPods. Other devices like a new iPad, iPad mini, and more are expected later this fall.

