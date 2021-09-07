CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Get California streamin’ with these Apple Event themed wallpapers

By Parker Ortolani
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVeGT_0bosZ4X600

Now that Apple has finally announced its annual fall iPhone event, it’s time to get hyped. We’ve thrown together some wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Get California streamin’ by downloading them here.

This year’s event graphic shows off a landscape view of a lake with some mountains in the background. In the center, you can see a neon Apple logo floating above the water. Apple’s AR graphic for the event turns the logo into a portal to this area. You can see the three wallpapers below or head over to the Google Drive link above to download them.

We expect Apple to introduce the iPhone 13 family of devices, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. It’s also possible that we will see the third generation AirPods. Other devices like a new iPad, iPad mini, and more are expected later this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsdrI_0bosZ4X600

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

iPhone 13 will get new features that no one wants

With the same regularity as pumpkin spiced lattes making an appearance, it's that time of year when we expect Apple to do its yearly refresh of the iPhone. And it's that time when Apple tries to convince millions to part with hundreds of dollars for a phone that's a little different from the one that they already have.
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Alert! Gmail, YouTube to stop working on these phones

If you are using an older version of Android , you will not be able to use Google. after September 27. You will get an ‘error’ pop-up even if you perform a factory reset, change password, or attempt a re-login. Here are the details:. 1. Google will no longer allow...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Wired

How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple’s antitrust arrogance is dangerous and damaging, says high-profile investor Roger McNamee

A high-profile activist investor has said that Apple’s antitrust arrogance is dangerous from a regulatory perspective, and damaging to the company’s reputation. Roger McNamee – who has been described as an important adviser by both Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg – says that if Apple doesn’t compromise, it will be regulated, and won’t like the result…
BUSINESS
CNET

How to mirror or cast your Android phone's screen to your TV in two easy ways

Sharing photos from a recent summer trip or joining your local gym's workout class via Zoom can be an annoying task on an Android phone's small screen. Instead of asking friends and family members to huddle around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. You'll need the proper hardware to get the job done, and save you from potential neck strain.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Apple warns iPhone users should update to new iOS 14.8 ASAP

Apple has released iOS 14.8, along with iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, and macOS Big Sur 11.6, patching some security issues that the Cupertino firm says it believes have been actively exploited. The new software – released for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac today – is recommended for all users, Apple says.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Event#Apple Logo#Ar#Airpods
9to5Mac

Apple warns that vibrations by motorcycles might impact iPhone cameras

Apple published a new support page about how exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras. Apple explains that some features like optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus can be affected for “long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibration within certain frequency ranges.”. As...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Apple event day deal: Get the M1 MacBook Air for $150 off

Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPhone and Apple Watch today, but if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, you don’t need to wait. Amazon is selling the MacBook Air with either 256 or 512GB of storage for $850 and $1,100, respectively, the lowest prices we’ve seen. (Editor’s note: You can order any model, but depending on the color and capacity you choose, shipping might be delayed by several weeks.)
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 13 to drop 64GB storage size, Pro models to offer 1TB option

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor report this morning outlining expectations for the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3. Kuo corroborates that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in an all-new 1TB storage configuration for the first time…
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
FTC
9to5Mac

More Apple Music DJ mixes on the way, thanks to Shazam tech

There will be a lot more Apple Music DJ mixes available on the streaming service, thanks to the Cupertino company’s use of Shazam technology. Dance mixes have always been a nightmare for any company wanting to broadcast or stream them…. That’s because a mix includes clips from multiple artists, and...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Spotify happy with Epic vs. Apple ruling but says more Apple legislation is ‘urgent’

The official ruling from the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit in the US has been delivered today and one of Epic’s partners in the Coalition for App Fairness has shared its official statement on the matter. While Spotify is “pleased” with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ verdict when it comes to anti-competitive practices used by Apple, the streaming audio service says more legislation aimed at Apple “has never been more urgent.”
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

WhatsApp launching end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for iOS and Android

Following through with a long-requested feature from users, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is going to make cloud backups end-to-end encrypted to go along with the end-to-end encryption of the messages sent with the service. The app will offer the feature in “the coming weeks” to iOS and Android users with two ways to fully encrypt their backups.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 demand will see Apple take a third of all 5G shipments

The anticipated strength of iPhone 13 demand is likely to see Apple account for a full third of global 5G smartphone shipments in 2021, according to a new market intelligence report. The forecast was made by Counterpoint, which says that demand for this year’s iPhone lineup will be high even...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ and enhanced data now expanded to Italy

Apple today is expanding its enhanced Maps experience across Italy following some tests with specific regions of the Italian Peninsula earlier this year. Besides improved data, Apple Maps in Italy is also getting 3D buildings, better navigation, and even Look Around — which is Apple’s version of Street View built with 3D images.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Irish data center plans seemingly revived after being abandoned

The long-running saga of the Apple Irish data center appeared to be over in 2018, when the Cupertino company announced that it had abandoned its plans. “Several years ago we applied to build a data center at Athenry. Despite our best efforts, delays in the approval process have forced us to make other plans and we will not be able to move forward with the data centre,” said the company in a statement.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

971
Followers
808
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy