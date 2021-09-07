CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameren Corporation Adds $10,000 American Red Cross Donation To Hurricane Ida Recovery Assistance

ST. LOUIS - To help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida recover from the disaster, Ameren Corporation not only sent equipment and hundreds of co-workers to Louisiana, the company is also donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross for additional relief assistance. "Our thoughts go out to all the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida as they go about the work of recovering from the damage caused by this storm," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president, and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "In addition Continue Reading

