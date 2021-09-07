CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unraveling D-Meson Mixing

By Soeren Prell
APS Physics
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Physics and Astronomy, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA. The observation of neutral D mesons oscillating into their antiparticle partners provides constraints on new heavy particles that can’t be directly produced by high-energy colliders. Since the construction of the first particle accelerators, increasing the energy of those accelerators...

healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Intercept “Really Clear Signals” Coming From Earth-Like Exoplanet That’s Located “Next-Door” to Us

Astronomers had always been hoping to intercept signals coming from advanced alien species. Exoplanets that have similar traits to Earth are likely the ideal places for finding life, but unfortunately, none of us won’t probably be around anymore until humanity is eventually able to physically travel to such planets. According...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
Freethink

Scientists observed what Einstein predicted a century ago

According to Einstein’s theory of special relativity, first published in 1905, light can be converted into matter when two light particles collide with intense force. But, try as they might, scientists have never been able to do this. No one could create the conditions needed to transform light into matter — until now.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Bemused to Find Liquid Light at Room Temperature

What if your computer processor could only work at less than -200°C? Well, such is the case with almost all quantum computers, as heat tends to create errors in the qubits used in quantum computing. However, recent research reveals that liquified electric power has the potential to allow quantum computers to work at room temperature, just like your laptop, and this is not the only seemingly impossible problem liquid light can solve.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Spacecraft in Sun’s Backyard Unravels the Origins of Interplanetary Dust

Scientists using data from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe have assembled the most complete picture yet of the inner structure and behavior of the large cloud of space dust, known as the zodiacal cloud, that swirls throughout the solar system. They found three dust populations in the cloud. Most of the grains are being slowly pulled in toward the Sun (alpha-meteoroids); the second population is generated as grains in the swirling cloud collide, creating fragments so small that they are pushed out of the solar system in all directions by pressure from sunlight (beta-meteoroids); and a third group, probably created when a “tube” of cometary debris collides with grains from the first two populations, that is scattered out in a distinctive wedge shape. Credit: Animation by Mike Buckley, Johns Hopkins University/NASA Applied Physics Laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Unraveling quantum interactions of 100,000 atoms in gases

Silvia Musolino defended her Ph.D. on new theoretical insights in quantum physics by studying gases at the lowest temperatures consisting of many atoms. A practical way to study quantum mechanics is provided by gases that have extremely low density and consist of many atoms, often more than one hundred thousand, cooled down to temperatures close to the absolute zero. Silvia Musolino studied different types of interactions between these atoms, providing new pathways for future research on new technologies such as quantum computers.
PHYSICS
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Researcher to Unravel the “Last Great Arctic Mystery”

Raymond Bradley, Distinguished Professor Of Geosciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, will lead a team of researchers to Peary Land, Greenland’s northernmost region with one of the earth’s harshest climates, to discover how humans settled and survived there beginning 4,500 years ago, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists unravel the mysteries of irreversibility in electrochromic thin films

Electrochromic (EC) materials, among the key "green" technological components for sustainability and energy savings, have piqued the interest of academia and industry alike. Tungsten oxide (WO3) is an extensively researched EC material that is widely used in today's smart windows. One popular EC approach is the reversible insertion of small ions into electrode materials. Thin films of WO3 can therefore change their color from clear to deep blue by adjusting lithium ion (Li+) insertion under a low voltage bias. As low voltage operations are beneficial for a multitude of applications, Li+ intercalated WO3 (LixWO3) is a viable option for EC device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Study provides evidence for 'new physics'

Is the Standard Model of particle physics incorrect at key points? Recently there has been an increase in experimental observations that deviate from the predictions of this widely accepted physical theory. A current study by the University of Bonn now provides even stronger evidence for the existence of "new physics." The final version of the paper is now published in the journal Physics Letters B. Lead author Chien-Yeah Seng will present the results in mid-October at the fall meeting of the U.S. Physical Society.
PHYSICS
APS Physics

Quantum Solution to Classical Drag Puzzle

A quantum-inspired model explains why objects moving in a fluid experience drag even at high speeds where viscosity should be negligible. An object moving through a fluid normally generates “drag forces,” which act to slow its motion, yet researchers still disagree about subtle aspects of the origin of such forces. New research has made a surprising connection to quantum physics, giving a unified view of how drag emerges in both ordinary fluids and quantum superfluids [1]. The improved understanding resolves some stubborn puzzles of classical fluid physics and may inspire new techniques for reducing drag in practical fluid flows.
SCIENCE
Universe Today

We Knew Black Holes Have a Temperature. It Turns out They Also Have a Pressure

In the classical theory of general relativity, black holes are relatively simple objects. They can be described by just three properties: mass, charge, and rotation. But we know that general relativity is an incomplete theory. Quantum mechanics is most apparent in the behavior of tiny objects, but it also plays a role in large objects such as black holes. To describe black holes at a quantum level, we need a theory of quantum gravity. We don’t have a complete theory yet, but what know so far is that quantum mechanics makes black holes more complex, giving them properties such as temperature and perhaps even pressure.
ASTRONOMY
APS physics

Nonuniform mixing

Fluid mixing usually involves the interplay between advection and diffusion, which together cause any initial distribution of passive scalar to homogenize and ultimately reach a uniform state. However, this scenario only holds when the velocity field is nondivergent and has no normal component to the boundary. If either condition is unmet, such as for active particles in a bounded region, floating particles, or for filters, then the ultimate state after a long time is not uniform and may be time dependent. We show that in those cases of nonuniform mixing it is preferable to characterize the degree of mixing in terms of an.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Introduction to the Pontryagin Maximum Principle for Quantum Optimal Control

Optimal control theory is a powerful mathematical tool, which has known a rapid development since the 1950s, mainly for engineering applications. More recently, it has become a widely used method to improve process performance in quantum technologies by means of highly efficient control of quantum dynamics. This tutorial aims at providing an introduction to key concepts of optimal control theory that is accessible to physicists and engineers working in quantum control or in related fields. The different mathematical results are introduced intuitively, before being rigorously stated. This tutorial describes modern aspects of optimal control theory, with a particular focus on the Pontryagin maximum principle, which is the main tool for determining open-loop control laws without experimental feedback. The different steps to solve an optimal control problem are discussed, before moving on to more advanced topics such as the existence of optimal solutions or the definition of the different types of extremals, namely normal, abnormal, and singular. The tutorial covers various quantum control issues and describes their mathematical formulation suitable for optimal control. The connection between the Pontryagin maximum principle and gradient-based optimization algorithms used for high-dimensional quantum systems is described. The optimal solution of different low-dimensional quantum systems is presented in detail, illustrating how the mathematical tools are applied in a practical way.
MATHEMATICS
APS Physics

Pedestrian Physics Walks Away with Two Ig Nobels

This year’s Ig Nobel prize winners include two groups of physicists studying how humans avoid—and sometimes don’t avoid—collisions while walking. The Ig Nobel prizes have once again provided a light-hearted look at recent scientific achievements that “make people laugh, then think.” This year, two of the prizes went to physicists studying collision avoidance among pedestrians. The award pair highlights the growing interest among physicists in probing the underlying “forces” that control crowd behavior.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Under the scanner: GIST scientists unravel the inner workings of DNA repair enzymes

GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) DNA is the instruction manual for every living organism, guiding the development and functioning of all biological processes. In essence, it is a molecule with a double helix structure with each unit of a helix containing what are known as “DNA bases”. Maintenance...
CANCER
APS physics

Enhanced buoyancy of active particles in convective flows

We numerically investigated the diffusion of a heavy active Brownian particle in a linear periodic array of steady planar counter-rotating convection rolls at high Péclet numbers. We show that, under certain conditions, the particle rises to the surface even if it is denser than the suspension fluid, and floats there for exceedingly long times. Such an apparently counterintuitive phenomenon of “enhanced buoyancy” is a combined effect of gravity, advection, and shear torque.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Observation of quasi-equilibrium phase coexistence in supercritical fluids

A long-lasting non-equilibrium phase coexistence in supercritical fluids has been observed by a Korean research team. A team of researchers led by Professor Gunsu S. Yun from POSTECH's Department of Physics and the Division of Advanced Nuclear Engineering and Professor Dong Eon Kim of the Department of Physics and Max Planck POSTECH/Korea Research Initiative (MPK) has observed the non-equilibrium phase coexistence in supercritical fluids lasting several hours. The researchers explained the phenomenon through a mass transport model at the phase coexistence interface, where the transport occurs in chunk of nano-sized clusters instead of single atoms.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Understanding chromium oxides at the molecular level

(Nanowerk News) If you’re old enough, you may still have a box of cassette or VHS tapes lying around. These storage devices were popular in the 1970s and 80s, but have since fallen into disuse, replaced by CDs and other digital media. Now, researchers are taking a new look at...
CHEMISTRY

