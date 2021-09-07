VayaHealth Free Training Sessions: Substance Use, Misuse, and the Opioid Crisis and Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention
VayaHealth Free Training Sessions: Substance Use, Misuse, and the Opioid Crisis and Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention. You are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. as we learn about substance use and suicide risk. VayaHealth will present two training sessions: “Substance Use, Misuse, and the Opioid Crisis” and “Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention.”www.hickorync.gov
