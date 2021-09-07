VayaHealth Free Training Sessions: Substance Use, Misuse, and the Opioid Crisis and Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention

This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, and Suicide Prevention Door County is prepping for its fifth Walk of Hope on Monday, September 13th. At the walk, you can participate with others who may have been impacted by suicide or those who support those affected. Dixie Jorns, a member of the Prevent Suicide group, says the walk and suicide prevention week mean a lot as she and Suicide Prevention - Nathan Wilson Coalition Founder Cheryl Wilson both have loved ones who’ve taken their own life. Jorns says the walk is a good fellowship opportunity and a good opportunity to learn more about prevention.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO