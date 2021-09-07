CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Who are the best dribblers and crossers in MLS this season?

By Brotherly Game
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForwards Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos have been nonexistent in the last five league games and have truly failed to create scoring opportunities and dangerous attacks. The lack of production from these two players has cost the team offensively and put the Union in bad spots in the 2nd half of games.

Weekend Preview: MLS NEXT Season Openers

This weekend, five of Atlanta United’s Academy teams open the 2021-22 MLS NEXT season, marking the club’s second year participating in Major League Soccer’s new player development league. Atlanta United’s U-13 through U-17 teams take a short trip to Austell, Georgia to play Southern Soccer Academy (SSA) at Marathon Soccer...
MLS
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Who is your biggest surprise on the Bolts’ 53-man roster?

Yesterday’s deadline for NFL teams to cut down their rosters to 53 players has come and gone with plenty of surprising moves from around the NFL. For the Chargers specifically, I’d say there were certainly more than one surprise that has left fans scratching their heads. For today’s discussion, I...
NFL
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Seven Union players called up for international teams

Philadelphia Union announced today that Andre Blake, Cory Burke and Alvas Powell have received an international call-up for Jamaica ahead of 2022 World Cup Qualifier matches. The trio are part of seven call-ups in September which include Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon), Jamiro Monteiro (Cape Verde), Daniel Gazdag (Hungary) and Jose Martinez (Venezuela).
MLS
Brotherly Game Daily Links: US blows lead, draws 1-1 with Canada

Philadelphia Union is back in action for one of the biggest home matches in club history as they welcome Liga MX giant Club America to Subaru Park for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday, September 15th. MLS News. Amid a busy week to kick off...
MLS
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Monteiro and Mbaizo both to be featured on ESPN+

Follow Jamiro Monteiro and Olivier Mbaizo’s qualifying journey for the World Cup on ESPN+. No additional details were included from the club, but it’s being credibly reported that Rossi is a loan to purchase and Fenerbahçe are expected to pick up the purchase option in the winter. Charlotte FC grows...
MLS
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks before big New England game

The Eastern Conference leaders come into Friday’s match with a 15-4-4 record which has built them a 14-point lead in the East and seven points atop Seattle Sounders FC in the chase for the 2021 Supporters’ Shield. New England saw its nine-match unbeaten streak come to an end last time out, falling to New York City FC by a 2-0 margin.
MLS
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Next up for the Union, Club America

Philadelphia Union is back in action for one of the biggest home matches in club history as they welcome Liga MX giant Club America to Subaru Park for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday, September 15th. MLS News. Amid a busy week to kick off...
MLS
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jesus Bueno trains for first time with Union

Bueno was announced by the Union on July 29th that the club had signed the midfielder from Deportivo Lara to a two-and-a- half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. MLS News. The Union remain at number 11 in...
MLS
MLS playoff game set for Thanksgiving Day on Fox

Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced Thursday. MLS Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11.
MLS
Soccer
MLS
Sports
Who are the best coaches in the NBA entering the 2021-22 season?

We're just weeks away from training camp opening ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, the landmark 75th anniversary season for the league. Seven teams will be under new head coaches, including five first-time coaches and ahead of the new season, we've compiled our list of the best coaches in the NBA, as voted upon by our NBA.com Global Staff.
NBA
Chargers Daily Links: Final Cuts Open Thread

By 4:00 p.m. ET, the Chargers, along with the rest of the NFL, will have to trim their roster down to 53 players. After cutting 11 players on Monday, their roster currently stands at 69. 16 more players will have to hear the unfortunate news but that doesn’t exactly mean their football dreams are over. In fact, with a 16-man practice squad this year, the majority of those players could end up sticking around.
NFL
Dallas Stars Daily Links: Youth Movement

The past few seasons, the Dallas Stars have been one of the oldest teams in the league. And that was before they signed Ryan Suter. But they’re uniquely positioned as a team that also has several young stars. In his annual NHL Pipeline Rankings (players 22 and under), Corey Pronman...
NHL
Best game of season not enough against DV

The Husky volleyball team hosted Dakota Valley Thursday, Sept. and came up short – 25-22, 17-25, 12-25, 11-25. EPJ put together its most complete game of the season in the first game. DV started out strong and pulled away to a 14-10 lead. The Husky serve receive was struggling and DV’s middles were having a field day. EPJ head coach Erin Ellinger called a time-out and that turned things around for the Huskies. EPJ got a side out; 3 straight kills – Danica Torrez down the line, a tip from Natalie Heuertz and Josie Curry out of the middle, tied the score. The Husky front line started to control the net and even when they didn’t get a stuff block, they slowed it enough to give the defense time for a pass. Ashley Brewer ended up with 15 blocks on the night, and she and Heuertz (13 blocks total) teamed up for a couple in this game. With EPJ leading 20-19, DV’s Jorja VanDenHul went up in the middle looking for 1 of her 13 kills, but Hannah Nearman took the ball off her chest, Giorgio dived to pull it out of the net and Torrez put it down for 1 of her 8 kills. DV had to call a time-out trailing 21-23 and they did get a kill, but Curry returned the favor with a powerful hit to give EPJ game point. Bentlee Kollbaum laid out to dig a DV hit and Giorgio got the set to Curry. She tipped the ball perfectly into the middle of the DV defense.
SPORTS
Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/8/21

Mass Live Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 enshrinement schedule: Everything you need to know for the weekend. Boston Sports Journal 20 Boston Celtics questions: #8 - Can Marcus Smart really run this team as the full-time point guard?. CBS Sports Lakers, Celtics, Bulls among five NBA teams that could...
NBA
Fafà Picault scores twice, Houston ends 16-game winless run

HOUSTON (AP) — Fafà Picault scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo eased past Austin 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a 16-match winless streak. Houston (4-10-10) ended the longest single-season winless run in MLS history. Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids had 18-game winless runs spanning two seasons. Austin (5-14-4) didn’t score for the first time in five matches.
MLS
Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Hockey Season Begins At Prospect Development Camp

If hockey season doesn’t seem close enough for you yet, here’s some perspective: The Traverse City NHL Prospect Tournament is six days away. Six. Days. Away. And the perfect precursor is the Dallas Stars’ Prospect Development Camp. The Stars moved this year’s event from July to this weekend, just before the big showcase in Michigan. Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham is running the show, and it marks a welcome return to a kind of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s gathering.
NHL

