Gwinnett County Schools to offer $500 incentive to fully-vaccinated staff members

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is offering $500 to every teacher and staff member who gets vaccinated or has already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gwinnett County Public Schools said the incentive applies to newly-vaccinated staff and is also retroactive.

The school district said they made the decision based on the current surge in cases, which is fueled by the highly-contagious delta variant. The one-time incentive is for fully-vaccinated staff members including full-time employees, contracted cafeteria staff, contracted speech language pathologists, retirees (who would receive 49% of the incentive) and substitute teachers who have worked a minimum of 45 school days this year.

The district is working with the county to provide weekly mobile vaccination clinics at the county’s high schools through October.

Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots. This opportunity is available to anyone eligible for the vaccine ages 12 and older. Students ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Interpreters will be on site.

These mobile clinics will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

- Shiloh High School, Tues., Sept. 7, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021

- Discovery High School, Tues., Sept. 14, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021

- Duluth High School, Tues., Sept. 21, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021

- Dacula High School, Tues., Sept. 28, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 30, 2021

- Grayson High School, Tues., Oct. 5, 2021

