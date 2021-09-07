CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Englewood, NJ

The Most Important Things to Consider When Thinking About Tummy Tuck Surgery, According to a Plastic Surgeon

By Sponsored by Shwetambara Parakh, MD
newbeauty.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglewood, NJ plastic surgeon Shwetambara Parakh, MD performs a lot of mommy makeovers, which, in turn, means she performs a lot of tummy tucks. Her specialty: A tummy tuck coupled with lipo-contouring, something she categorizes as “an essential” when it comes to the enhanced, multileveled, more-popular-than-ever surgery. “In general, with almost every single tummy tuck I perform, I do it in conjunction with liposuction,” she explains.

www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Well+Good

4 Common Reasons Your Hair Might Be Thinning, According to a Dermatologist

It might start in the shower with a larger-than-usual clump of hair in the drain, or in the morning when you notice a few errant hairs on your pillow, or when your ponytail starts to feel slightly slimmer than usual. But no matter when the realization that you're losing your hair strikes, it's inevitably accompanied by a barrage of questions flying through your brain, like "WTF?" and "Why is this happening to me???" Trust me—I've been there.
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & It's My Goal To Keep Patients Out Of Surgery

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Anthony Youn, M.D., is a holistic plastic surgeon, but you may be surprised to learn that he actually doesn't recommend plastic surgery—at least right off the bat. "The goal of being a plastic surgeon should not be trying to get somebody into the operating room—which is what we've always been taught—but it should be the opposite of that," he explains on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "How do we keep [patients] out of the operating room and use surgery as a last resort?"
SKIN CARE
okmag.com

The Face of Plastic Surgery

Whitlock Cosmetic Surgery Center enjoys seeing people gain the self-confidence they once only dreamed of. Whether it’s feelings about breast or chest size, regaining that lost tummy and waistline of youth, wanting the bottom you never had, the fullness in your neck you see in all your photos, or any other perception that seems to be holding back the real you – we want to help. Dr Whitlock utilizes the latest in technology and techniques to assure you get what you want.We know that seeking cosmetic surgery may be intimate as well as intimidating. Our office understands that when you’re self-conscious, the last thing you want is to be exposed. We take this seriously and will make your consultation comfortable with limited exposure time. Back in your normal attire, Dr. Whitlock will take all the time necessary to explain everything in Layman’s terms, ensuring you understand the recommended procedures, while answering any and all questions and making sure realistic expectations are set. Dr. Whitlock uses the latest in 3D simulation technology to show you the future, more confident you, visualizing your attainable breasts, tummy, butt, neck and jawline, etc., ahead of time. You will even get a link to these images to show your loved ones the possibilities before your big day. We strive to provide you with everything you need to make a wise, informed decision, and will remain available at all times.Dr. Whitlock specializes in Breast Enhancements, including Breast Augmentations and Lifts, Gynecomastia, Tummy Tucks, Liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lifts, Labiaplasties, Facelifts, Necklifts and Blepharoplasties among many others. We also welcome patients with “botched” previous surgeries from other facilities.
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

The Most Important Thing to Consider Before Your Next Cosmetic Appointment

Anti-aging treatments can do a handful of things—from tightening and lifting to slenderizing and augmenting—but not one can do it all explains Delray , FL dermatologist Dr. Janet Allenby. In her experience, patients today are savvy about the noninvasive possibilities that exist but aren’t fully aware it may take a combination of treatments to get the result they desire.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, NJ
newbeauty.com

A Look Inside Our Editors’ Wellness Routines

August may have been National Wellness Month, but self-care is a lifestyle. Ahead, a peek inside our editors’ wellness routines to help inspire yours. “I’d like to confidently say that my wellness routine consists of regular meditation, yoga, drinking enough water, and taking more time to stay centered, but the only constant relaxation technique I have is my nightly bath—which I guess is better than nothing. I love, love, love anything by OSEA and currently have their Salts of the Earth Scrub ($42) in rotation. After that, I always have Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salts in stock (seriously, if you have a coupon at CVS, buy a box full and take advantage of the free delivery) and I’ve been known to not be stingy when it comes to applying my Hope Gillerman roll-on oils ($50). One somewhat big change I did make this summer was downloading the Headspace app ($13/Month); when I do one of their superfast stretches after my bath, I find that I really do sleep a whole lot better.”
YOGA
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
newbeauty.com

The Common Mistake That Can Lead to Mold Growing in Your Hair

It’s a healthy-hair tale that’s told time and time again: Anything for your hair that involves heat-related styling is bad; anything that lets it dry naturally is good. That statement might have held some truth at one time, but with all the modern hair tools, updated product formulations and hard-working hair towels, it’s no longer that simple.
HAIR CARE
EatThis

These 5 Serious Diseases May Be Caused by the Keto Diet, New Study Says

The keto diet took hold in recent years both because it's been effective in helping many people slim down, and because many dieters find it helpful to consider some foods totally off-limits when they're concentrating on losing weight. If you've been one of them, a team of health researchers is bringing some concerns to your attention about what they call this "very-low-carbohydrate" diet: It's just been linked to a few of the most-discussed chronic, long-term diseases.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tummy Tuck#Nutrition#Nicotine#A Plastic Surgeon#Md#Bodytite
newbeauty.com

The Best Celebrity Lips According to Top Plastic Surgeons

Each set of lips are so unique, you can’t exactly bring in a photo of your favorite celebrity’s pout to your plastic surgeon and walk out with those same lips. “Every face is a different unique shape and the lips as well,” says Scottsdale, AZ facial plastic surgeon Kelly V. Bomer, MD. “One cannot put another person’s lips on another face. Human anatomy does not work this way if the outcome is to be beautiful and natural in appearance.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Newswise

Jersey Shore University Medical Center Surgeon’s Research on the Phrenic Nerve Reconstruction Surgery He Pioneered Published in the Annals of Plastic Surgery

Newswise — Study results, supporting the efficacy of phrenic nerve reconstruction surgery, from Matthew Kaufman, M.D., FACS, and colleagues at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center were recently published in the Annals of Plastic Surgery.1. Dr. Kaufman, medical director of the academic medical center’s Center for Paralysis and Reconstructive...
JAPAN
newbeauty.com

Our Noses Droop As We Age, But Is There a Way To Stop It?

Whether it’s a sagging neck, greying hair or an accumulation of dark spots, many of our features change as we age, but it may come as a surprise that our noses can change shape and size as we get older, too. While this fact may spark panic, plastic surgeons say it’s never too early to start investing in preventative measures and, on the other hand, it’s not too late to hit rewind.
HEALTH
inmaricopa.com

5 tips for healthier skin

Your skin is your first layer of defense against the outside world. Learn to take good care of your skin, so your skin can keep taking good care of you. 1) Protect your skin from the sun. The best way to prevent early signs of aging is to protect yourself...
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
vivareston.com

Core IV Therapy: Revitalizing Body and Mind

Located at 504 Elden Street in Herndon is the brainchild of Ginger Delph, Core IV Therapy. What is Core IV? In short, it is an on-demand vitamin IV hydration that helps restore your health, revitalize your body, and refresh your mind. With 75% of the American population chronically dehydrated and 92% with a vitamin or mineral deficiency, everyone could benefit from IV Therapy.
HERNDON, VA
Antelope Valley Press

Healthy conversations about weight should not be taboo

This week launches a series of columns on the current crisis — not the COVID pandemic, which will eventually come to an end, but rather, the seemingly endless escalation of the type 2 diabetes pandemic. We begin this week with the greatest culprit: Obesity. Worrisomely, changing attitudes about weight are...
WEIGHT LOSS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Bone and Skin Health

Crushed Tonic has introduced Coffee + Marine Collagen Crushes, a supplement for skin health. The drinking powder is meant to increase skin hydration and firmness, reduce wrinkles, strengthen and quicken hair growth, decrease joint pain and lubricate joints, improve bone health and aid cell and muscle regeneration, the company claims.
SKIN CARE
healthdigest.com

Side Effects Of Weight Loss Supplements You Never Expected

People go through a lot to lose weight. They may amp up their exercise routine, eat more fruits and vegetables, and even try fad diets in their attempt to shed a few pounds. When those methods don't work, some people turn to weight loss supplements. Also referred to as diet pills, these supplements promise to do things like reduce your appetite and speed up your metabolism. But how safe are they really? Here are some potential side effects of weight loss supplements you may not have heard of before.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy