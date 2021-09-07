The Most Important Things to Consider When Thinking About Tummy Tuck Surgery, According to a Plastic Surgeon

Whitlock Cosmetic Surgery Center enjoys seeing people gain the self-confidence they once only dreamed of. Whether it’s feelings about breast or chest size, regaining that lost tummy and waistline of youth, wanting the bottom you never had, the fullness in your neck you see in all your photos, or any other perception that seems to be holding back the real you – we want to help. Dr Whitlock utilizes the latest in technology and techniques to assure you get what you want.We know that seeking cosmetic surgery may be intimate as well as intimidating. Our office understands that when you’re self-conscious, the last thing you want is to be exposed. We take this seriously and will make your consultation comfortable with limited exposure time. Back in your normal attire, Dr. Whitlock will take all the time necessary to explain everything in Layman’s terms, ensuring you understand the recommended procedures, while answering any and all questions and making sure realistic expectations are set. Dr. Whitlock uses the latest in 3D simulation technology to show you the future, more confident you, visualizing your attainable breasts, tummy, butt, neck and jawline, etc., ahead of time. You will even get a link to these images to show your loved ones the possibilities before your big day. We strive to provide you with everything you need to make a wise, informed decision, and will remain available at all times.Dr. Whitlock specializes in Breast Enhancements, including Breast Augmentations and Lifts, Gynecomastia, Tummy Tucks, Liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lifts, Labiaplasties, Facelifts, Necklifts and Blepharoplasties among many others. We also welcome patients with “botched” previous surgeries from other facilities.

