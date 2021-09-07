CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Stock Melts Up In Blue Skies: What's Next?

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) made a new all-time high on Tuesday morning. The stock broke up and went on a blue sky run from an ascending triangle Benzinga called out on Aug. 16. There was a massive amount of bullish options flow to power the rally with dozens of call contracts purchased and very few puts. One trader purchased 410 call contracts at $5 per piece with a strike of $155 and an Oct. 15 expiry. The trader paid a total of $205,000 for the order, which is already in-the-money. This means the trader will have the ability to convert the calls to shares at $155 before October even if Apple’s stock trades higher over the coming days or weeks.

