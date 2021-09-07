Professional attire closet provides students with free attire for career events

WEST COVINA, Calif. — West Covina High school senior Alyssa Aranda says often she has what she needs for the classroom, but not the bathroom. “I have two jobs to be able to help me financially because I have to pay for my own car but I also have to pay for my own period products and it all racks up,” Aranda said. “It’s just kind of really stressful l when I have to go to the bathroom and I might not have it.”

WEST COVINA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO