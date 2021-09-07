CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional attire closet provides students with free attire for career events

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Career Services' professional attire closet is a free service for students in need of professional clothing. Students and recent alumni can visit the closet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Bank of America Career Services Building to find professional clothing for career fairs, interviews, professional meetings or conferences. Students also can schedule an appointment to visit the closet weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the professional attire closet website.

