DENVER (CBS4) – Severe weather season in Colorado is typically over before September. But with much warmer than normal temperatures holding on much later than normal again this year, the necessary ingredients are in place for severe storms Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has upgraded the threat for thunderstorms producing large hail and damaging wind on the Eastern Plains south of Interstate 76. Cities southeast of the Denver metro area including Limon, Burlington, La Junta, and Lamar have the highest risk for severe thunderstorms mainly between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (source: CBS) In some cases, hail could be up to the size...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO