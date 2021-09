It is time to celebrate all things autumn next weekend with the Lake City Betterment Association’s Fall Fest. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 around the town square. Organizers have scheduled food trucks, vendors, kids’ inflatables and more for the whole family to enjoy. Residents can join in the annual scarecrow contest in the week leading up to Fall Fest. From Sept. 12 through Sept. 18, participants can set up their fall-themed display in the square. All it takes to enter is to post a picture of your scarecrow on Facebook and tag the Betterment. Registration for the Dell Blair Memorial Chili Cook-Off is open now. Participants will prepare at least five gallons to be ready for judging at 11 a.m. For just $5, the public can taste all of the entries and cast their vote for their favorites. First place will receive a $200 cash prize with $100 for second and $50 for third place. For more information on Fall Fest or to register for the Dell Blair Memorial Chili Cook-Off, follow the links included below.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO