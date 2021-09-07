CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Online Auction To Benefit Amh Ambulance Fund

 7 days ago
ALTON – When a loved one is in an emergency, they want the ambulance to have the latest life-saving technology on board. Participating in the new Duck Pluckers Online Auction that runs from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, through 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 can help make that happen. Preview the items now at virtualauction.bid/DUCKPLUCKERS . The proceeds will be used to purchase an ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation created the online auctio Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

Josh Laird Is AMH September Employee Of The Month

ALTON - Josh Laird (center) of the Intensive Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital's September Employee of the Month. Josh received the honor on Sept. 13 from AMH President Dave Braasch (left) and ICU manager Rob Kamisky (right). The nomination from an anonymous co-worker said, "I can't say enough about Josh, his dedication to AMH/ICU and his co-workers. Not only is he an outstanding RN, but he covers PICC lines every weekend, fills in as house supervisor, and will come in with Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Katie's Pizza Plans Donation For Care And Counseling

ST. LOUIS — Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria's next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, September 28 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Care and Counseling, a nonprofit, interfaith counseling center serving the St. Louis area. Every month, Katie s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of their profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $284,354 Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

Red Cross Initiative Aims To Increase Blood Availability For Patients With Sickle Cell Disease

ST. LOUIS — When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That's why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the U.S. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, and the majority of patients Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

More Than $900,000 Raised: Wide Range Of Participants Take Part In Bike MS Event

ALTON – Lewis and Clark Community College recently hosted a Bike MS event on their beatifically picturesque campus. Riders had choices to ride routes that ranged from 25 to 100 miles. No matter how far or how fast riders completed their route, all the Bikers were in the event to raise money and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis. This year, 1,029 participants raised $922,560 to fight multiple sclerosis. Participants took part in 25, 50, 75, or 100-mile treks along the Mississippi River and Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Alton JRROTC Devotes Saturday Morning For Cleanup As Part Of 9-11 Community Service Act

ALTON - In another notable positive act that involved youth on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 tragedy, a group of Alton High School Junior ROTC members spent the morning cleaning up the area along College Avenue in Alton. The JRRTOC team started at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the cleanup was to perform a service act in memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The cadets do this cleanup activity every year, along with a plethora of other community Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Better Health, Improved Nutrition To Sprout From Gardens At SIUE East St. Louis Center

EDWARDSVILLE - With the start of the school year, students' hands are full of books, various technology, and now – some fresh produce, courtesy of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center (ESLC) gardens. "We have already given fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and okra to our students and parents," said SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) Director Gina Jeffries, EdD. "We love giving away the fresh produce, just as much as they enjoy Continue Reading
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RiverBender.com

Celebrate Life On The River At The 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival

ALTON - The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, presented by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, is a celebration of our river through art, music, and conservation. The 15th Annual event falls on September 18th and will be held on Broadway, which will be closed to traffic between Easton Street and Langdon Street from Noon until 10:00 p.m. "At the MEF, we showcase our region's environmental organizations, as well as local businesses that are working to help "green" residents' Continue Reading
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RiverBender.com

NGRREC Hosts Virtual Neighbor Nights On Nurdle Patrol

EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is partnering with Illinois RiverWatch for a virtual September Neighbor Nights. Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Estuarine Research Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, will present information on a citizen science project called Nurdle Patrol. Nurdles, a relatively new environmental issue, are tiny plastic pellets that serve as raw material in the manufacturing of plastic products. Continue Reading
EAST ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

ICC Approves Settlement Agreement With Star Energy Partners, Provides $300,000 In Customer Relief

CHICAGO – The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a settlement and release agreement under which Star Energy Partners, LLC, an alternative electric retail supplier, has agreed to pay a total of $300,000 in refunds to customers and energy assistance for low-income residents. Star Energy ("Star") also entered into a Commission Compliance Plan as part of the settlement, which includes an agreement to conduct no sales, marketing, or enrollments in Illinois for two Continue Reading
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Acclaimed Chef Gerard Craft Join Together For Second Annual "An Iconic Evening" Benefit Dinner At The Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS – Gateway Arch Park Foundation cordially invites you to enjoy the masterful flavors of James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft at the second annual An Iconic Evening on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The monumental culinary experience will be held inside the Visitor Center at the Gateway Arch. Chef Craft is a pioneer for the Midwest dining scene and the mastermind behind Taste by Niche, Brasserie by Niche, Pastaria, brassWELL, Pastaria Deli & Wine, and Cinder House at the Four Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

Musical Line-up for Upcoming Mississippi Earthtones Festival

ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois' Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are pleased to announce the musical line-up for the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival! The festival, which will take place from noon to 10 pm this Saturday, September 18, attracts community members to Broadway in Alton to enjoy live music while also engaging in conservation education activities and supporting local businesses. This year, the festival is headlined by Jake's Leg -- Grateful Dead Continue Reading
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RiverBender.com

Spencer Homes Offers Unique Downtown Edwardsville Living With New Luxury Terrace Homes

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based custom home builder Spencer Homes announced today their new development of Luxury Terrace Homes at Benton Place in downtown Edwardsville, Ill. "Benton Place is a unique opportunity to own new construction in downtown Edwardsville," said Mike Rathgeb, founding owner of Spencer Homes. "Residents will enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle as well as the convenience and entertainment of being able to walk to all of downtown's unique amenities, Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

Godfrey's Jacob 'Jacob' Ringering Receives Death Duty Gold Badge: Gov. Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Honor Fallen Firefighters

Firefighters gather to honor seven fallen firefighters during the 28th annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Matt Perez today joined firefighters to remember seven fallen members at the 28th Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony. During the ceremony, the Governor and Fire Marshall also honored firefighters who went above and beyond on the job, displaying courage, pride and honor while Continue Reading
GODFREY, IL
RiverBender.com

Dr. Julie Steinhauer In Glen Carbon Reveals How To Successfully Treat Children With Amblyopia Or Lazy Eye

GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, IL, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says individuals suffering from an eye condition called amblyopia or lazy eye, can, in most cases, achieve 20/20 vision with a specialized therapy program. Amblyopia is the leading cause of decreased vision in children. According to the National Eye Institute, it affects about three percent of children and can lead Continue Reading
GLEN CARBON, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

