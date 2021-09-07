Online Auction To Benefit Amh Ambulance Fund
ALTON – When a loved one is in an emergency, they want the ambulance to have the latest life-saving technology on board. Participating in the new Duck Pluckers Online Auction that runs from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, through 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 can help make that happen. Preview the items now at virtualauction.bid/DUCKPLUCKERS . The proceeds will be used to purchase an ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation created the online auctio Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
