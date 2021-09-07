CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mdou Moctar Rides High at Third Man Records

By Charlie Zaillian
Nashville Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMdou Moctar’s 1 p.m. This Tent set was the first item on my Friday itinerary for the star-crossed pandemic-era Bonnaroo. The six-string wizard, who hails from Agadez, Niger, in West Africa, was slated to warm up a stage on the farm that’s often hosted international acts with a psychedelic slant, from Mali’s Tinariwen in 2010 to Japan’s Kikagaku Moyo in 2019. However, Moctar’s set and so many others were not to be: Torrential rain from Hurricane Ida soaked the festival site, recently renamed The Bonnaroo Farm, and the fest was officially canceled Tuesday afternoon for the second time in as many years.

www.nashvillescene.com

