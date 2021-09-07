Mdou Moctar Rides High at Third Man Records

*This review will avoid some of the story’s major details. In the years immediately following the Second World War, many of Europe’s countries were left in a pile of rubble, their economies destroyed, and their people still reeling from the all too real nightmare they had endured for 6 long years. Even some of Europe’s most historic, near-mythic cities had been the victim of intensive bombing or urban warfare, or both in the worst cases. Among said cities that were forced to endure a period of strenuous recovery was Austria’s capital, Vienna. Vienna was in an even greater political quagmire than Berlin. While the latter was occupied by two of WWII’s victorious nations, Vienna had four adoptive fathers, the British, the French, the United States, and the Soviet Union. What greater setting, with so many cooks in the kitchen, for a tale of suspense, deception, and that moral ambiguity the noir genre is so fondly known for?

