Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. Welcomes Rich Wilburn, Jr., P.E. To Team

 7 days ago
GRANITE CITY — Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. announced today the addition of Rich Wilburn, Jr., P.E. as Senior Water Resources Engineer. Wilburn has more than 27 years of experience in the engineering industry. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in both Illinois and Missouri. Wilburn has extensive experience in the planning, design, and management of water and wastewater projects, including hydraulics and hydrology, culvert and storm sewer analysis and design, stormwater management an Continue Reading

ICC Approves Settlement Agreement With Star Energy Partners, Provides $300,000 In Customer Relief

CHICAGO – The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a settlement and release agreement under which Star Energy Partners, LLC, an alternative electric retail supplier, has agreed to pay a total of $300,000 in refunds to customers and energy assistance for low-income residents. Star Energy (“Star”) also entered into a Commission Compliance Plan as part of the settlement, which includes an agreement to conduct no sales, marketing, or enrollments in Illinois for two Continue Reading
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ameren Recognized On Elite List Of 'Top Utilities In Economic Development' In The Nation

ST. LOUIS - For the third year in a row, Site Selection Magazine has designated Ameren Corporation as a Top Utility in Economic Development. This recognition includes work in Illinois and Missouri. Utilities are judged on multiple criteria including innovative business programs and incentives as well as job-creating infrastructure. "The Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan is making a difference for businesses looking to put down roots in Missouri or expand operations," said Marty Lyons, chairman, Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jersey State Bank Announces Jeremy Heneghan As Grafton Branch Manager

JERSEYVILLE - Mark Schaefer, President, and CEO announced the promotion of Jeremy Heneghan to Grafton Branch Manager. Jeremy joined the staff in 2008 as a part-time teller while he pursued his educational goals at Quincy University. After graduation, he continued his career with the bank as a Teller and Personal Banker. “Jeremy has been a valuable employee of Jersey State Bank”, said Mark Schaefer, President, and CEO. “He knows the Grafton community well and looks forward Continue Reading
JERSEYVILLE, IL
State Of Illinois Celebrates Latino Businesses During National "Support Latino Business Day"

ROCKFORD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today joined business leaders in Rockford to celebrate national “Support Latino Business Day,” and encouraged residents to support Latino and Hispanic businesses throughout the state during this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins tomorrow. Festivities include an official proclamation from Governor Pritzker recognizing the inaugural Support Latino Business Day during the grand opening Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
Josh Laird Is AMH September Employee Of The Month

ALTON - Josh Laird (center) of the Intensive Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital’s September Employee of the Month. Josh received the honor on Sept. 13 from AMH President Dave Braasch (left) and ICU manager Rob Kamisky (right). The nomination from an anonymous co-worker said, “I can’t say enough about Josh, his dedication to AMH/ICU and his co-workers. Not only is he an outstanding RN, but he covers PICC lines every weekend, fills in as house supervisor, and will come in with Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Gov. Pritzker Announces $50 Million Rebuild Illinois Main Street And Downtown Capital Program

SPRINGFIELD—Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a new $50 million capital program designed to bring forward investments to revitalize commercial corridors and main street areas statewide. The latest installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program will leverage funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide grants for construction, repair, and modernization of public infrastructure and amenities to boost jobs, Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
Katie's Pizza Plans Donation For Care And Counseling

ST. LOUIS — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, September 28 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Care and Counseling, a nonprofit, interfaith counseling center serving the St. Louis area. Every month, Katie s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of their profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $284,354 Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Better Health, Improved Nutrition To Sprout From Gardens At SIUE East St. Louis Center

EDWARDSVILLE - With the start of the school year, students’ hands are full of books, various technology, and now – some fresh produce, courtesy of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center (ESLC) gardens. “We have already given fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and okra to our students and parents,” said SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) Director Gina Jeffries, EdD. “We love giving away the fresh produce, just as much as they enjoy Continue Reading
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Pritzker Administration Awards 18 Million In Healthcare Transformation Funds To New Central Illinois Partnership

Medicaid Innovation Collaborative to Expand Quality Care for Medicaid Customers SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services has awarded a new central Illinois Healthcare Transformation Collaborative, coined the Medicaid Innovation Collaborative, $18 million as part of the inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation funding. The collaborative will work to address systemic obstacles individuals and families face in accessing quality health care through new initiatives Continue Reading
HEALTH
More Than $900,000 Raised: Wide Range Of Participants Take Part In Bike MS Event

ALTON – Lewis and Clark Community College recently hosted a Bike MS event on their beatifically picturesque campus. Riders had choices to ride routes that ranged from 25 to 100 miles. No matter how far or how fast riders completed their route, all the Bikers were in the event to raise money and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis. This year, 1,029 participants raised $922,560 to fight multiple sclerosis. Participants took part in 25, 50, 75, or 100-mile treks along the Mississippi River and Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
High Pension Costs Hit Homeowners Through Property Taxes, Report Finds

SPRINGFIELD – Over the last 20 years, Illinoisans have seen a 65% increase in residential property taxes, giving the state one of the nation's highest tax burdens. The state of Illinois has the 6th highest property taxes in the nation and that number is climbing due to the large number of underfunded pensions the state and local governments have. Adam Schuster, of the Illinois Policy Institute, said pension fund bills at the local level are growing as well. "On top of the $144 billion Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
City Of St. Louis, Business, Civic And Community Leaders Come Together To Form Downtown Engagement And Public Safety Initiative

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura announced the formation of a new initiative composed of downtown civic, business, governmental, and community leaders to activate downtown’s cultural potential while improving public safety. The group - the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative - will engage stakeholders across downtown St. Louis to improve public safety while presenting a positive vision for an activated and engaged cultural destination. “An idle downtown is a troublemaker's Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Patricia Kay Mull

Patricia Kay Mull, 65, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was Continue Reading
GRANITE CITY, IL
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Testifies at Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Emerging St. Louis Regional Issues on Gun Safety Laws, Abortion Rights, and

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones testified at the Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Emerging St. Louis Regional Issues on the invitation of the chair, Senator Elaine Gannon (SD-3), on the state legislature’s relationship with the City of St. Louis. Mayor Jones focused on the ways the state legislature’s policies on gun laws and abortion rights impede St. Louis’ ability to fight violent crime as well as attract businesses and talent to the region. “From the Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Spencer Homes Offers Unique Downtown Edwardsville Living With New Luxury Terrace Homes

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based custom home builder Spencer Homes announced today their new development of Luxury Terrace Homes at Benton Place in downtown Edwardsville, Ill. “Benton Place is a unique opportunity to own new construction in downtown Edwardsville,” said Mike Rathgeb, founding owner of Spencer Homes. “Residents will enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle as well as the convenience and entertainment of being able to walk to all of downtown’s unique amenities, Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Godfrey's Jacob 'Jacob' Ringering Receives Death Duty Gold Badge: Gov. Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Honor Fallen Firefighters

Firefighters gather to honor seven fallen firefighters during the 28th annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Matt Perez today joined firefighters to remember seven fallen members at the 28th Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony. During the ceremony, the Governor and Fire Marshall also honored firefighters who went above and beyond on the job, displaying courage, pride and honor while Continue Reading
GODFREY, IL
NGRREC Hosts Virtual Neighbor Nights On Nurdle Patrol

EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is partnering with Illinois RiverWatch for a virtual September Neighbor Nights. Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Estuarine Research Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, will present information on a citizen science project called Nurdle Patrol. Nurdles, a relatively new environmental issue, are tiny plastic pellets that serve as raw material in the manufacturing of plastic products. Continue Reading
EAST ALTON, IL
Illinois Outdoor Hall Of Fame To Welcome John Burke, Jr., Betty Deford And Brian Drendel

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) Board of Directors today announced the selections of John Burke, Jr., Betty DeFord, and Brian Drendel for induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. The formal inductions will occur during the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala to be held in the spring of 2022. “It is with appreciation that we welcome John Burke, Jr., Betty DeFord, and Brian Drendel as they join the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, in recognition Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
Jesse White Announces Over 71,000 Sports Team License Plates Have Raised More Than $13 Million For Illinois Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that more than 71,000 Sports Team Series license plates have raised over $13 million since its inception for public schools statewide. “Fans have been able to display pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois,” said White. “I am thrilled to report that this program has generated $13,011,300 million for our public schools throughout Illinois. It is a win, win situation for Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
