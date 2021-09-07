CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Newsted Theorizes Why Metallica Copied Him + Cut Their Hair

By Joe DiVita
 7 days ago
Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted reflected on the divisive 1996 moment when the rest of his bandmates — James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett — made the collective decision to cut their hair, theorizing that they did so in an effort to copy a move he made in 1992, which came with a handful of benefits.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: Why I Always Wore METALLICA T-Shirts Onstage During My Time With The Band

In a brand new interview with Knotfest.com's "Talk Toomey" podcast, former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted was asked why he always wore the band's t-shirts while performing live. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I believed in myself and I believed in my band… I would do whatever I could, what was within my power, to promote and forward our success. I would sacrifice myself in any manner asked; there were no limits. I would do whatever it took, what I could possibly do, in my limited knowledge and experience, to play my role to the best of my ability to make us successful. Flying the colors made me — as [American singer-songwriter] Jason Isbell says — 'black metal t-shirt my shield.' It was. And it always was. And it was the name of my fucking band across the front. And guess what? There is no bigger one. So I pridefully wear this — I fly my colors more pridefully than any Hell's Angel or whatever through all of time."
Jason Newsted
Lars Ulrich
Kirk Hammett
James Hetfield
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Says His Comment About Not Having The 'Physicality' To Play With METALLICA Anymore Has Been Misinterpreted

Jason Newsted says that his comment about no longer having the "physicality" to play with a band like METALLICA has been misinterpreted. Back in February 2020, the 58-year-old musician, who left the San Francisco Bay Area metal giants two decades ago after a 15-year run with the group, discussed his exit from the band in an interview with Florida Daily Post. At the time, spoke about the series of shoulder surgeries on both arms that initially rendered him unable to play. He said: "The surgeries kind of set me back. I kept playing music the best that I could, and I haven't ever been able to come all the way back; I'm, like, 90-something percent full. I can't play the full METALLICA stuff; I couldn't do the show anymore like that… I know for a fact I cannot play the way that I would want to play in VOIVOD, METALLICA — any of those bands. I don't have the physicality to do that anymore."
94.3 Jack FM

Metallica unearths Jason Newsted’s “My Friend of Misery” instrumental

Metallica has unearthed a previously unreleased instrumental version of the Black Album song “My Friend of Misery.”. The recording, dubbed “My Friend of Misery (From Jason’s Riff Tapes),” was created by bassist Jason Newsted, and proved to be the foundation of the Black Album‘s penultimate track. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Remembers Playing Advance Tape Of METALLICA's 'Black Album' For FOREIGNER's LOU GRAMM

In a new interview with the METALLICA fan-club magazine So What!, the band's former bassist was asked how he felt when the recording sessions for METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album — better known as the "Black Album" — came to a close. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Prideful is my first word. I was really, really proud. Confident and excited for people that I respected to hear it.
udiscovermusic.com

‘Death Magnetic’: Metallica’s Compelling Creative Rebirth

Prior to Death Magnetic’s release, on September 12, 2008, Metallica were in a state of flux. The goal for 1991’s “The Black Album” had been to create heavy metal for the masses. Their mission was accomplished when it turned them into one of the biggest bands on the planet. Metallica were the band who could do no wrong. Yet for the next decade or more they turned into the band who got it all wrong.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Machine Gun Kelly tear through Papercuts before smashing his guitar to pieces at the MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly took to the stage last night at the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards to perform his latest track, Papercuts. In a new video of the performance posted to MTV's YouTube channel, the Cleveland rapper-turned-rocker is once again seen alongside longtime collaborator Travis Barker – who also played on the studio version of the track – as he delivers a series of bendy leads and angsty powerchords with his trademark single-humbucker Schecter PT.
musicomh.com

Spotlight: Metallica – Metallica (The Black Album) 30th Anniversary + The Metallica Blacklist

Heavy metal was pushed into the mainstream in 1991 by one of the greatest albums of all time. Its impact on metal, rock and even pop music shouldn’t be underestimated. This year is the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled album (known as The Black Album), and to celebrate that milestone, the band have released the album in remastered form, and in various formats (3CD, cassette, 2LP and ‘super deluxe’), and they’ve also commissioned a charity album – The Blacklist – to go alongside it. The Blacklist is a collection of covers from over 50 artists, who got to choose any song from the 12 on the original album to cover in whatever way they saw fit. We’ll get into that later.
Kerrang

Listen to Corey Taylor covering Metallica’s Holier Than Thou

As Metallica​’s iconic Black Album turns 30, loads of artists queued up to do a musical salute to the Four Horsemen’s enormous breakthrough, and the incalculable influence it’s had. Specifically, 53 artists have queued up, all brought together in the Metallica Blacklist covers album, released as part of the gigantic revisiting of the record.
New York Post

How Foo Fighters paid VMAs homage to late Stones drummer Charlie Watts

The Foo Fighters paid subtle homage to one of their rock forefathers during the band’s performance Sunday at the 2021 MTV VMAs at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. As the former drummer of Nirvana, it’s only fitting that Foo frontman Dave Grohl’s crew paid some form of tribute to Rolling Stones skinman Charlie Watts with a handwritten message on Taylor Hawkins drum kit: “Charlie R.I.P.”
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

