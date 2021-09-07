CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery

By WorkBoat Staff
workboat.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coast Guard continued its assessment of damage and environmental threats across southeast Louisiana on Monday, post Hurricane Ida. Coast Guard crews from across the U.S., including the National Strike Force, Unmanned Aircraft System Teams, and personnel from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans and Marine Safety Unit Houma (La.), have deployed throughout southeast Louisiana to conduct hazard assessments in order to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways.

www.workboat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Hurricane Ida#Weather Forecasts#Extreme Weather#The Coast Guard#The National Strike Force#Marine Safety Unit Houma

Comments / 0

Community Policy