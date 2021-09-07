Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery
The Coast Guard continued its assessment of damage and environmental threats across southeast Louisiana on Monday, post Hurricane Ida. Coast Guard crews from across the U.S., including the National Strike Force, Unmanned Aircraft System Teams, and personnel from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans and Marine Safety Unit Houma (La.), have deployed throughout southeast Louisiana to conduct hazard assessments in order to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways.www.workboat.com
