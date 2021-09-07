What's Up Doc? My hip snaps when I exercise. What's going on?

Q: I started an exercise routine a few weeks ago and I have started hearing a snapping sound in my hip during some of my exercises. What can this be?. A: The hip, the largest weight-bearing joint in the body, is a pretty complex structure. It is held together/surrounded by many muscles (including the gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in the body which controls flexion of the torso and thigh during running, among other functions), tendons (flexible inelastic tissues that connect muscles to bones) and ligaments (tough flexible tissues that connect bone to bone). It is a synovial ball and socket joint, meaning a joint where two bones move against each other with the ball-like end of one, the thigh bone (the head of the longest single bone in the body, the femur) in this case, fitting into the cup-like socket of the other, the pelvic acetabulum in this case. There is articular cartilage between these bones to smooth their ends and to provide cushioning to allow them to glide over each other with minimal friction. The femur is a very strong bone, with its head and greater trochanter (where several muscles attach) creating a ‘Y-like’ shape at its top. There are several fluid-filled ‘sacs’ (called bursa) in the hip area, which serve to reduce friction between the muscles/tendons and bone. All this gives the hip great strength and huge range of motion.