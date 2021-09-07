New York nonprofit works to fill void left by expired federal benefits
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — More than 7.5 million Americans have found themselves without unemployment benefits as four key federal pandemic programs expired Monday. These programs were created to extend aid to those who had exhausted their state’s benefits period, covered part-time workers, freelancers, and self-employed workers who normally wouldn’t receive unemployment, and provided an extra $300 weekly bonus for so many.www.news10.com
Comments / 0