Syracuse, NY

New York nonprofit works to fill void left by expired federal benefits

By Madison Moore
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — More than 7.5 million Americans have found themselves without unemployment benefits as four key federal pandemic programs expired Monday. These programs were created to extend aid to those who had exhausted their state’s benefits period, covered part-time workers, freelancers, and self-employed workers who normally wouldn’t receive unemployment, and provided an extra $300 weekly bonus for so many.

